Oyegun, Oshiomhole Fight Weakening APC – Nabena

***Calls for proper convening of Bauchi, Edo Houses of Assemblies

The public spat between the former and current National Chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is weakening the party ahead of forthcoming governorship elections, the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena has said.

He cited governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, Edo, Ondo and Anambra states coming up between 2019 and the 2020.

Nabena who spoke with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday morning on the fight between the party leaders said he is aware of plans by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to exploit the situation ahead of the listed governorship elections.

The APC chieftain, however called on the two leaders to put their personal interest aside for the interest of the ruling party.

According to Nabena, Chief Oyegun, who he described as a elder statesman should be seen making peace everywhere political interests among the members have snowball into crisis and not adding ‘salt to the injury.”

The APC deputy spokesman also believes that the Benin chief tell the governor Godwin Obaseki the truth and not encourage illegality which is currently happening at the Edo state House of Assembly.

“The media exchange between our former and current national chairmen does not serve the interest of our party in any way. Infact it is demarketing and weakening the party when we should be consolidating ahead of governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, Ondo and Anambra states. The PDP is waiting in the flanks to grab the governorship seats if we don’t put our house in order. In the interest of the party, our respected leaders who also happen to be former governors of Edo state must sheath their swords.” The Bayelsa-born APC chieftain stated

Speaking on the controversies that have trailed the Bauchi and Edo State Houses of Assembly, Nabena stated: “This is not an issue of politics. The party’s position is very clear that the right thing should be done not just in Bauchi state which has a PDP governor but also in Edo state which has an APC governor. The respective Houses of Assembly must be transparently and properly convened in line with set rules and democratic standards,” he stated.

He, however warned that the two leaders would be held responsible if the main opposition PDP is allowed to catch on the current situation and take over Edo state in the next governorship election.

He called on the former National Chairman to support the current National Working Committee (NWC) to lead the party to more victories instead fighting them.

“I understand that the PDP which has been buried in Edo is planning to take advantage of the current situation. If that is a dream they should continue to dream but our leaders too must give peace a chance and not allow the evil dream to come to pass,” Nabena warned.