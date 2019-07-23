Pharm.D.S Wali @84: Garlands For The Icon Of Community Pharmacy Practice In Nigeria

That today, Tuesday, 23rd July, 2019 is the exact 84th birthday anniversary of Pharmacist Dahiru Suleiman Wali, a Fellow of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (FPSN), is a reality, but no longer news. What is special about the day is that since 23rd July 2015,which was the 80th birthday of Pharm. Wali (also referred as Mallam, or ‘Tsamiya Pharmacy’ by many),the members of the Pharm. D.S.Wali, FPSN Book Project Committee ensured that public lectures were delivered thereafter in 2016, 2017, 2018, and today in year 2019 corresponding to the 81st, 82nd, 83rd and 84th birthday anniversaries of this rare gem of a pharmacist and whom the members of the Committee authored the first biography of any pharmacist from the north: “D.S Wali: An Icon of Community Pharmacy Practice in Nigeria” and was presented to the Nigerian public on Saturday, 4th April, 2013 in Mambayya House, Bayero University, Kano (BUK); as Kano is the birthplace as well as hometown of Mallam Wali. Indeed the biography is the second to be published for any distinguished Nigerian pharmacist, the first being that of the late Dr. Fred B. Adenika, who was at one time the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) from 1999 to 2002. Incidentally, it was Pharm. D.S Wali whom the then Honourable Minister of Health wanted to recommend to the President and Commander -in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to approve as the Chairman of the PCN Governing Council in line with Decree 91 of 1992 (now LFN No 17 of 2004) which establishes the PCN. It is on record that Mall. Wali politely declined and recommended his very good friend, the late Dr. Adenika, and the rest, as they say, is now history.

Pharm. Wali is the only Nigerian pharmacist ever to have Lectures delivered on his birthdays consistently and on an annual basis now for the past five years.

Pharm. Wali now lives in Kaduna, in his modest house in the GRA with his German-born wife whom he married in England in 1964 when he was given scholarship to study a Bachelor’s degree in the Sciences in the University of Salford in the UK, had earlier graduated from the famous School of Pharmacy, Zaria in 1957. This write up is about his contributions to pharmacy practice, especially the aspects of delivery of Pharmaceutical care that he pioneered in his Tsamiya Pharmaceutical Company Ltd in Kaduna which he operated from 1975 to 2003, when the concept had not even gained popularity within hospital and community pharmacies in the country. The Practice first operated along Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna; then moved to Sardauna Crescent and finally to Yoruba Road, opposite ‘Magajin Gari’s’ office in Kaduna as the permanent corporate headquarters of Tsamiya Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. Mallam Wali voluntarily retired from active pharmacy practice and closed the Practice in 2003 after operating as the best community pharmacy practice in the north and the country at that time for twenty-eight (28) years. The people of Kaduna and neighboring communities all benefitted from the professional pharmacy practice of Mall Wali during his active days. He not only provided pharmaceutical care in the Practice, he also mentored younger pharmacists and students, which included the writer and all the members of the “Pharm. D.S Wali,FPSN Book Project Committee” made up of Professor Ibrahim Adamu Yakasai, Pharm Aliyu Jibrin, FPSN; Professor Umar Usman Pateh and Pharm. Ahmed Gana Mohammed, FPSN. What these pharmacists attempted by writing a biography-cum text book on pharmacy in honour of Pharm D.S Wali, and following this up with annual lectures, is to showcase to the world the abundance of distinguished and dedicated pharmacists the North and indeed Nigeria has produced for the nation’s healthcare delivery system.

The choices of the lecturers have equally been star-studded as follows: Prof U.U Pateh (2015); Prof. H.A.Kaita (2016); Prof M. Garba (2017); Prof. E. M Abdurahman (2018) and in 2019, Prof. I. A Yakasai who would be speaking on: “STRICT ADHERENCE TO ETHICAL PHARMACY PRACTICE: THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PHARMACISTS AS THE SOLE CUSTODIANS OF MEDICINES” in Arewa House, Kaduna. The Chairman of the public lecture is, as has been in previous years, Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, FPSN, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria and the first pharmacist to serve as a substantive VC in ABU, Zaria and, indeed in any northern university in Nigeria.

Mallam Wali came from a distinguished and highly respected family in Kano and whose father, the late Wali Suleiman (1890 to 1939) was very close to the late Sarkin Kano Alhaji Abdullahi Bayero, who was Emir of Kano from 1926 to 1953. Wali Suleiman, the father of Pharm. D.S. Wali, was first appointed Ma’ajiby the Emir and later became the first “Walin” Kano in 1937. The late Wali Suleiman was an Islamic scholar of repute and he took the scholarly Islamic tradition from his late father, the late Isma’il who the Chief Imam of Kano (Limamin Kano), who in turn was the son of Suleiman, Sarkin Ruru. On the maternal side, Hadizatul Kubra (Alia’s Mainama), the mother of Pharm. Wali whose father was an Alkali (Judge), and her grandfather on the father’s side was Mallam Ibrahim who ran a famous Islamic School at Kofar Kwaru inside the Emir of Kano’s palace.

It can be seen that Pharm. Wali inherited greatness from both his parent’s lineage. Pharm. D.S. Wali had earlier studied in Kano, Katsina and Zaria in Nigeria and as well had practiced as a hospital pharmacist in Ilorin and Bida General Hospitals under the now defunct Northern Region (now Nineteen States of the North and FCT). Kano, Katsina, Zaria, Ilorin and Bida Emirates had all received flags from Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio (May Allah be pleased with him), the leader of Islamic reform (popularly known as the “Sokoto Jihad”) in the nineteenth century in what is now northern Nigeria, parts of Cameroon, Niger and Burkina Faso. His great grand parents had participated in the reformation of the Islamic religion under the leadership of Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio (may Allah be pleased with him). In conceptualizing the contributions of Pharm. Wali in Nigeria, healthcare and the pharmacy profession, one must juxtapose it with his highly ethical mode of practice of the profession, his exemplary life styles, etiquette, respect for constituted authorities and the culture of “giving”. The Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences in ABU, Zaria where he served for almost twenty (20) years on the Faculty Board, and recently that of the Kaduna State University (KASU) were both beneficiaries of his very rich library of pharmacy books that he shared to them equally,thereby ensuring the effective propagation of the ideals of pharmaceutical care in both Universities.

As concluded by Mrs. Jutta Wali, his wife of fifty five (55) years now in the Book: – “D.S. Wali: An Icon of Community Pharmacy Practice in Nigeria”.

“We seem to have reached still water, the boat glides smoothly along”

The life and times of Mallam D.S. Wali are certainly those of case studies of a dedicated and professional pharmacist who came, saw and conquered.

The history of pharmacy practice in Nigeria, especially that of community practice, would never be complete without mention of the name of Mallam D.S. Wali in gold.

“Happy 84th Birthday anniversary Sir”

– Mora, a pharmacist and the Chairman of the “Pharm. D.S. Wali, Book Project Committee” and Professor of Pharmacy Practice, IUO, Okada, Edo State, writes from Kaduna.