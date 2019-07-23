NEWS
Pilgrimage: NCPC To Commence Screening August
The executive secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Tor Uja, has disclosed that the commission would commence the screening of intending pilgrims from August 1, 2019 across the states of the federation.
Rev Uja who made this known in a statement issued to journalists in Abuja said the screening is not designed to disqualify anyone but to identify those who pilgrimage would be more beneficial to and discourage those who do not have the proper motive of going for the exercise.
While noting that the commission is set to flag off its 2019 general pilgrimage exercise to Israel, Greece and Rome on November 17, 2019 in Abuja, he said the commission is committed to reposition, guide and give direction to the course of pilgrimage through its pilgrimage programmes.
According to him, “it is important for pilgrims to bring back the good values as seen in the scripture and in the pilgrimage nations they visit and they should replicate such values in Nigeria”.
The NCPC helmsman further called on Church leaders, political and social leaders to work together in partnership and put a stop to violence and crime in Nigeria.
He stressed the need for every Nigerian to uphold the dignity of the country and keep the nation safe from war.
