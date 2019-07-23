NEWS
PMB Commiserates With Mariam Yunusa’s Family
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family of development expert and urban planner, Mrs Mariam Ladi Yunusa, saying that she touched and transformed many lives during her lifetime.
President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu commiserated with friends and associates of the quintessential mother, community developer and advocate of good education for children and youth, believing that her investments as a public servant in Nigeria, and contributions to the United Nations will be remembered and appreciated.
The President affirmed that Mrs Yunusa’s love for humanity, fear of God and courage to provide leadership in her family, work and community separated her for special recognitions and honour, urging her family to find solace in the light and joy she brought to many lives.
President Buhari prayed that the almighty God would comfort family, friends and associates of the departed, and grant her soul eternal rest.
MOST READ
Kenya Finance Minister Arrested For Corruption
Kenya’s finance minister has surrendered himself to the police after the chief prosecutor ordered his arrest over allegations of corruption....
Imo Senatorial Contestant Takes Protest To INEC Office Over Certificate
A contestant in the last Imo North Senatorial District election, Benjamin Nwajumogu, yesterday stormed the National Headquarters of the Independent...
Zamfara APC: PDP Governors Hail Supreme Court
The PDP Governors Forum (PDPGF) has expressed its joy as the Supreme Court rejected the application by the All Progressives...
PMB Greets Former Lagos Governor, Lateef Jakande At 90
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who turns 90...
Sen Wammakko Donates Food, Clothing To Sokoto Bandits’ Attack Victims
Immediate past govenror of Sokoto state and Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has donated no fewer...
Forum Requests Senate To Revisit Bill On FCE Dass
The Concern People’s Forum of Dass Bauchi South senatorial district has called on the Senate under the leadership of Sen...
APC Chieftain Urges Gov Obaseki To Avoid Zamfara, Rivers Mistake
Following the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, a chieftain of the party, Mallam Garus Gololo,...
MOST POPULAR
-
Others12 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: Melaye Appoints Campaign D-G
-
SPORTS13 hours ago
Why I Visited Cosgrove – Ahmed Musa
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS
-
LAW18 hours ago
“I Am Authorised By Fiat To Conclude Trial Of Orji Kalu”- Judge
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Breaking: Supreme Court Refuses To Upturn Judgment On Zamfara Elections
-
NEWS13 hours ago
PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Police Takeover Investigation Of Rape Allegation Against Fatoyinbo
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Zamfara: PDP Hails Supreme Court’s Refusal To Reverse Self