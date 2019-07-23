Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

PMB Commiserates With Mariam Yunusa’s Family

Published

4 hours ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family of development expert and urban planner, Mrs Mariam Ladi Yunusa, saying that she touched and transformed many lives during her lifetime.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu commiserated with friends and associates of the quintessential mother, community developer and advocate of good education for children and youth, believing that her investments as a public servant in Nigeria, and contributions to the United Nations will be remembered and appreciated.

The President affirmed that Mrs Yunusa’s love for humanity, fear of God and courage to provide leadership in her family, work and community separated her for special recognitions and honour, urging her family to find solace in the light and joy she brought to many lives.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God would comfort family, friends and associates of the departed, and grant her soul eternal rest.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

AFRICA1 hour ago

Kenya Finance Minister Arrested For Corruption

Kenya’s finance minister has surrendered himself to the police after the chief prosecutor ordered his arrest over allegations of corruption....
NEWS2 hours ago

Imo Senatorial Contestant Takes Protest To INEC Office Over Certificate

A contestant in the last Imo North Senatorial District election, Benjamin Nwajumogu, yesterday stormed the National Headquarters of the Independent...
NEWS2 hours ago

Zamfara APC: PDP Governors Hail Supreme Court

The PDP Governors Forum (PDPGF) has expressed its joy as the Supreme Court rejected the application by the All Progressives...
NEWS2 hours ago

PMB Greets Former Lagos Governor, Lateef Jakande At 90

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who turns 90...
NEWS2 hours ago

Sen Wammakko Donates Food, Clothing To Sokoto Bandits’ Attack Victims

Immediate past govenror of Sokoto state and Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has donated no fewer...
NEWS2 hours ago

Forum Requests Senate To Revisit Bill On FCE Dass

The Concern People’s Forum of Dass Bauchi South senatorial district has called on the Senate under the leadership of Sen...
POLITICS2 hours ago

APC Chieftain Urges Gov Obaseki To Avoid Zamfara, Rivers Mistake

Following the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, a chieftain of the party, Mallam Garus Gololo,...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: