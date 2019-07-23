Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

PMB Greets Former Lagos Governor, Lateef Jakande At 90

Published

7 mins ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who turns 90 on July 23, 2019, congratulating him for courage in pursuing a vibrant career in journalism and leaving a lasting legacy in politics and governance.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide ,Femi Adesina joined family, friends, professional and political associates in celebrating the milestone with the former governor and Minister of Works, whose sacrifice and large-heartedness saw the implementation of many developmental projects in Lagos like free education and low cost housing, with many beneficiaries.

The President extolled Alhaji Jakande for his liberal and progressive policies in education and health, which culminated in the establishment of Lagos State University and General Hospitals in Gbagada and Ikorodu, and health centres that catered for the poor and underprivileged, noting that his leadership style was truly people focused and divinely inspired to bring succour to many.

As he turns a nonagenarian, President Buhari saluted the former governor’s patriotism, foresight, wisdom and counsels, believing that he etched his name in gold for posterity by making the most out of every opportunity, and should be studied and emulated by upcoming leaders.

The President prayed that the almighty God will grant Alhaji Jakande good health and strength to keep inspiring young leaders and serving humanity.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS5 mins ago

Imo Senatorial Contestant Takes Protest To INEC Office Over Certificate

A contestant in the last Imo North Senatorial District election, Benjamin Nwajumogu, yesterday stormed the National Headquarters of the Independent...
NEWS6 mins ago

Zamfara APC: PDP Governors Hail Supreme Court

The PDP Governors Forum (PDPGF) has expressed its joy as the Supreme Court rejected the application by the All Progressives...
NEWS7 mins ago

PMB Greets Former Lagos Governor, Lateef Jakande At 90

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who turns 90...
NEWS8 mins ago

Sen Wammakko Donates Food, Clothing To Sokoto Bandits’ Attack Victims

Immediate past govenror of Sokoto state and Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has donated no fewer...
NEWS13 mins ago

Forum Requests Senate To Revisit Bill On FCE Dass

The Concern People’s Forum of Dass Bauchi South senatorial district has called on the Senate under the leadership of Sen...
POLITICS15 mins ago

APC Chieftain Urges Gov Obaseki To Avoid Zamfara, Rivers Mistake

Following the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, a chieftain of the party, Mallam Garus Gololo,...
NEWS16 mins ago

Flood Destroys 679 Houses In 6 Kebbi LGAs

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Kebbi State says flood has destroyed over 679 houses in 6 local government...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: