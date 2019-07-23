NEWS
Power Distribution: KEDCO Secures Additional Units
Following the management’s resolve to restructure the company with a view to improving service delivery to its teeming customers, Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has created additional eight units.
In a statement to LEADERSHIP signed by the Organisations, Head, Corporate Communications Unit, Ibrahim Sani Shawai it stated that “The aim of the additional units is triggered by the company’s on-going restructuring to expand its capacity to meet up with the contemporary demands of power distribution as it concerns Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States.
“Our customers deserve to be satisfied in line with the best global standards in service delivery.”
According to him “The Eight additional units include: Corporate Technical operation services, Demand side management, Connection management group, Meter management group, Pre-Paid meter, Business Development, Special consumer group, Base transmission station and HCB Arears recovery Unit”
KEDCO MD, Dr. Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna said: “ Whatever we do, we are always looking out for the interests of our customers and how best to make them get good value for whatever service they demand in line with the contemporary standard that it required of a distribution company.
“In that light, we have added this additional 8 units and more are still coming. We are poised to ensure that issues that relate to electricity consumption are routinely looked into to minimize dissatisfaction or complaints”
“The restructuring is a continuum and we are going to invest heavily in that regard provided our customers will also continue to support KEDCO by paying their bills as partners in progress” he said.
Gwamna hinted that more innovations would be witnessed from KEDCO that would excite customers in all its franchise areas in terms of improved network and better service delivery.
He, however, called on customers to see KEDCO as one big project that holds the key to the development of the economy of Northern Nigeria, hence the need to assist in whatever way possible to see to the progress of the project.
