Probe LGs’ Funding From 2016 Till Date, ALGON Tasks EFCC, ICPC
The Ogun State chapter of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Commission (ICPC) to probe allocation of funds to the 20 local governments in the state from October 2016 till date.
Ogun ALGON urged the anti-graft agencies to immediately commence investigations into how local government funds’ were received and disbursed under the administration of immediate past governor of the state, Ibikunle Amosun.
At a press conference addressed yesterday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, ALGON state chairman, Semi Bola Lawal said call for the probing of LGs’ funds under the Ibikunle Amosun-led administration becomes necessary in order to clear their names from the “weighty allegations” of fraud levied against them.
Flanked by other state executive members of Ogun ALGON, Lawal alleged that the former governor, Ibikunle Amosun subjected the entire 20 LGs and 37 LCDAs chairmen into financial ridicule for the period of 32 months when they functioned in office as executive chairmen.
“Local government administration under the Ibikunle Amosun-led administration was in a state of comatose and rendered impotent. No project could be executed, councils couldn’t function efficiently. We kept quiet under this ignoble conditions for 31 months out of the 36 months tenure of office, but did not consider any war against the administration of Sen. Ibikunle Amosun.
“During the reign of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, local governments were treated as mere appendage to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. Mere circular overrides provisions of the constitutions and extant laws. All Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of local governments were taken over by ministries and parastatals at the behest of the governor who governed the state with fiat and impunity.
“Members who were bold to point out these anomalies were threatened, harassed, assaulted and in the extreme, impeached. A case in reference is the unlawful removal of the executive chairman of Ogun Waterside local government and six others”.
While appealing to the speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Kunle Oluomo and members of the 9th Assembly to review and reverse their suspension, Lawal further called on the state governor, Dapo Abiodun to look into and redress the issue of welfare of ALGON members and their entitlements in the past 33 months which he said was bastardized by Amosun.
The Ogun ALGON chairman also called on counsel to factional members of ALGON, Barrister Monday Ubani to desist from approaching the court over the matter, stressing that the lawyer lacks the mandate of the association to proceed on the matter.
