WORLD
Russian LGBT Activist Killed
A prominent LGBT rights campaigner has been found dead with multiple stab wounds and signs of strangulation in the Russian city of St Petersburg.
The body of a 41-year-old woman was found in bushes near her home in the city on Sunday, local police said.
Relatives and friends later named the victim as Yelena Grigoryeva, Russian news website Fontanka reports.
Ms Grigoryeva, who had reportedly received death threats, regularly campaigned for human rights in Russia.
In a post on Facebook on Monday, activist Dinar Idrisov said his friend Ms Grigoryeva had been “brutally killed near her home”.
“She had recently been the victim of violence and death threats,” he wrote, adding that she had filed several complaints with the police.
Police have not confirmed the reports of death threats. A suspect has been detained in connection with her murder, according to Fontanka.
Along with campaigning for LGBT rights, Ms Grigoryeva also demonstrated against Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula, the ill treatment of prisoners and a number of other human rights causes.
In January last year, Russian opposition activist Konstantin Sinitsyn, 53, was found dead near his home in St Petersburg after suffering head injuries. Police said the attack appeared to be a robbery.
Last August, dozens of LGBT rights activists were arrested during a banned protest in St Petersburg to promote the rights of sexual minorities.
In 2013, Russia passed legislation banning the spreading of what it described as gay propaganda.
MOST READ
Deo Gratias Group Of Schools Record New Strides, Establishes Two New Tertiary Institutions
Following the quest to impacting knowledge on future generations, the Management of Deo Gratias group of schools has recorded another...
DFID , CBM Partner To Assist People Living With Disability
The Department For International Development (DFID), in partnership with International Christian development organisation, (CBM) has assured it’s readiness to provide...
South Korea Fires Shots At Russian Aircraft
South Korea says its jets fired warning shots at a Russian surveillance plane that entered its airspace. Officials said the...
Iran Nuclear Deal Signatories To Meet In Vienna
Representatives from the nations that are still parties to the Iran nuclear deal will meet on Sunday in Austria’s capital,...
Russian LGBT Activist Killed
A prominent LGBT rights campaigner has been found dead with multiple stab wounds and signs of strangulation in the Russian...
Boris Johnson Emerges UK Prime Minister
Boris Johnson has been elected new Conservative leader in a ballot of party members and will become the next UK...
US Expands Towers To Deport Migrants Without Court Processes
The US government is introducing a new fast-track deportation process that will bypass immigration courts. Under the new rules, migrants...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Between Akpabio’s Loss And Shocking Revelations At Tribunal
-
OPINION19 hours ago
Mr President, Nigerian Workers Deserve More Than Living Wage
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Full List Of Ministerial Nominees And Their States Forwarded To Senate By PMB
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Police – El-zakzaky Followers’ Clash: Deputy Police Commissioner, Journalist, 5 Others Killed
-
OPINION19 hours ago
Kogi And Politics Of Fake News
-
NEWS20 hours ago
‘Aisha Buhari Right On NSIP’
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
FG Signs Electricity Deal With Siemens
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Rowdy Session As Reps Kicks Against Release of Elzakzaky