Sen Wammakko Donates Food, Clothing To Sokoto Bandits’ Attack Victims

Immediate past govenror of Sokoto state and Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has donated no fewer than 200 bags of rice, 400 bale of clothing and other assorted materials to survivors of the recent banditry attack in Goronyo local government area.

Senator Wamakko who was in Goronyo to sympathize with the victims assured them of president Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment towards tackling insecurity across the length and breadth of the country.

Speaking to the victims on behalf of PMB, Sen Wamakko noted that the president is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the insecurity situation and other related criminalities bedeviling Nigeria is urgently brought to logical conclusion.

According to Wamakko, he was at Goronyo on the instruction of the President over the matter, noting that the federal government will not relent on its efforts towards fighting the myriad of banditry activities in the country .

Wamakko said, “President Buhari was deeply touched when he heard the news of the killing of innocent lives in the area.

“ Security operatives will go after the bandits and assiduously work to put an end to the indiscriminate killings in the country. “

The villages affected by the incident include; Kubutta,Ololi, Kammitau, Malafaru, Sarwa, Rijiyar Tsamiya and Gidan Magga, among others.

Wamakko further handed over the donated relief items to the All Progressives Congress (APC ), Chairman of Goronyo Local Government, Alhaji Kabiru Sarkin Fulanin Goronyo, who will be assisted by the member representing Goronyo Constituency at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Faruk Ahmad Rimawa and the former Commissioner of Information, Barrister Bello Goronyo, among other APC leaders in the area.

Senator Wamakko urged them to ensure justice in distributing the items.

A statement signed by Wamakko’s Special Assistant, media and publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani noted the former governor was accompanied on the sympathy visit by APC gubernatorial candidate during the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, Chairman, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE ), and APC gubernatorial campaign council, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi,(Katukan Sokoto ), leadership of APC in the state, politicians, associates and Ulamas, among others.

Special prayer were offered by Chief the Imam of Goronyo Jumu’at Mosque, Liman Sama’ila Goronyo, for the repose of the departed souls and Allah’s guidance to the leaders of Nigeria .