Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

U.S. Brings In New Fast-Track Deportation Rule

Published

20 mins ago

on

The US government is introducing a new fast-track deportation process that will bypass immigration courts.

Under the new rules, migrants who cannot prove they have been in the US continuously for more than two years can be immediately deported.

Until now, expedited deportations could only be applied to those detained near the border who had been in the US for less than two weeks.

Rights groups say hundreds of thousands of people could be affected.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) says it will challenge the policy in court.

The new rule is expected to be implemented with immediate effect after it is published on Tuesday.

US immigration policy has come under increasing scrutiny in recent months – in particular, the conditions at the country’s detention centres on the southern border with Mexico.

Kevin McAleenan, acting secretary of Homeland Security, said the change was “a necessary response to the ongoing immigration crisis” and would help to relieve the burden on courts and detention centres.

US Border Patrol says it has made 688,375 apprehensions on the south-west border since October 2018, more than double that of the previous fiscal year.

Several analysts predict US President Donald Trump will make hardline immigration control a key element of his re-election campaign in 2020.

BBC

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

AVIATION17 mins ago

JUST IN: Air Peace Aircraft Involved In Faulty Landing

An Air Peace aircraft was involved in a faulty landing Tuesday. Our correspondent learned that the incident happened at the...
NEWS20 mins ago

U.S. Brings In New Fast-Track Deportation Rule

The US government is introducing a new fast-track deportation process that will bypass immigration courts. Under the new rules, migrants...
NEWS25 mins ago

North Tolerating Bad Governance: Senator Shehu Sani

The senator that represented Kaduna Central at the 8th Senate, Comrade Shehu Sani has said that the north is tolerating...
NEWS30 mins ago

North Tolerating Bad Governance, Senator Shehu Sani

The senator that  represented Kaduna Central at the 8th Senate, Comrade Shehu Sani has said that the north is tolerating...
HEALTH37 mins ago

Polio: Pediatrician Stresses Need To Immunise Children

Dr Eliza Jocob, a Pediatrician with National Hospital, Abuja, has advised parents and guardians to immunise their children against polio...
NEWS41 mins ago

Reps Divided Over El-Zakzaky’s Freedom

Members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday disagreed over a motion urging Kaduna State Government to obey a court...
NEWS45 mins ago

Pray For Peaceful Coexistence, Obaseki Tasks Pilgrims

…inspects newly-built Hajj Camp The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has tasked Muslim pilgrims participating in the 2019 hajj...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: