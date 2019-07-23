Connect with us
U.S. President Donald Trump Congratulates Boris Johnson 

U.S. President Donald Trump has welcomed the election of Boris Johnson as the Conservative Party’s new leader and soon-to-be British prime minister.

“Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

“He will be great!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

 

