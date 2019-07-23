Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

UN Lauds Efforts By Somalia To End Sexual Violence

Published

1 hour ago

on

United Nations logo

The UN envoy has welcomed efforts by the Somali Government to develop a national action plan to end sexual violence in conflict.

Pramila Patten, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, said this when he ended a five-day review visit to Somalia.

Patten stressed the importance of the engagement of justice and security sector actors, as well as civil society, religious and traditional leaders in the development of the new National Action Plan.

She said the plan should incorporate essential elements of Security Council resolution 2106 (2013), which outlines the nexus between terrorism and conflict-related sexual violence, and 2467 (2019), which calls for a holistic survivor-centred approach.

“My dialogue with the national authorities was frank and constructive.

“They did not deny or downplay the gravity of the crimes of sexual violence,’’ she said in a statement issued on Monday.

“Such acknowledgement is critical as no problem in human history has ever been resolved through silence and denial.’’

Analysts say two decades of civil conflict and state collapse have created a large population of displaced persons and other people vulnerable to sexual violence.

Armed assailants, including al-Shabab terror group, are operating with complete impunity and sexual assault and rapes are rampant as conflict has destroyed the state institutions that are supposed to protect those most at risk.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS12 mins ago

Insecurity: Lagos Assembly Calls For Establishment Of State Police

Following the increasing rate of insecurity in the country, the Lagos State House of Assembly has called for constitutional amendment...
Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule
NEWS22 mins ago

Nasarawa Governor Commissions N1bn Agro Processing Trading Facility In Keffi

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule on Tuesday commissioned a fully automated state of art agro-processing, aggregating, export...
NEWS36 mins ago

Lagos Begins Massive Demolition Of Illegal Structures

Lagos State Government on Tuesday commenced massive demolition of illegal structures in Eric Moore to Trade Fair complex corridors. Lagos...
NEWS59 mins ago

MRA Condemns Shooting Of Channels TV Journalist

Media Rights Agenda (MRA), has condemned Monday’s shooting to death in Abuja of 23-year-old Channels Television journalist, Mr. Precious Owolabi,...
NEWS1 hour ago

NAHCON Issues Travel Advisory Against MERS-Cov

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has issued a travel advisory in relation to Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus...
United Nations logo United Nations logo
NEWS1 hour ago

UN Lauds Efforts By Somalia To End Sexual Violence

The UN envoy has welcomed efforts by the Somali Government to develop a national action plan to end sexual violence...
AVIATION1 hour ago

JUST IN: Air Peace Aircraft Involved In Faulty Landing

An Air Peace aircraft was involved in a faulty landing Tuesday. Our correspondent learned that the incident happened at the...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: