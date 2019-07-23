NEWS
Unrealistic Demands Delays Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita has revealed that unrealistic demands from Senior Staff Union members are responsible for the delay in the implementation of the New National Minimum Wage.
The head of service who said this at a Two Day Retreat for Top Management Staff of Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation as well as Administrators of various Man-power Training Institutes, held yesterday in Abuja, also revealed that a Presidential Committee on Consequential Adjustment has been set up for smooth execution of the minimum wage.
Oyo-Ita who queried that the demands of mainly the senior staff unions should not be allowed to affect the implementation of the minimum wage, also said in the bid to avoid the continuous delay caused by the consequential adjustment in the process, they sought the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari on the implementation of the minimum wage with effect from April, 2019
The number one civil servant while also explaining that the reason for the two day retreat was to develop the capacity of the service through internal sources revealed that;
“The retreat will engage all man-power training institutes on the vision of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan, FCSIP as it relates to capacity development and training.”
“This is specifically in the areas of SMAT-P and the LEAD-P programmes. The manpower development institutes are expected to provide the resource facility for these training modules.
We don’t want to be leveraging on external consultants. If we use our MDIs, they will now have the opportunities to prove themselves and perform excellently well”, she said.
MOST READ
‘Number Of Petitions At Tribunals Shows Last Elections Were Rigged’
WACT Invests N3.6bn In Onne Port’s Cargo Handling Equipment
As Makinde Throws Open Public Asset Declaration Challenge
Kaduna Election Tribunal: el-Rufai Closes Defence
Ministerial Nominees Unveil Plans At Senate Screening
We’ll Focus On Import Substitution In Next 4 Years – PMB
FG To Cede Expired Oil Fields To NNPC
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Senators Seek Appointment Of Minister From FCT
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Senate Screens 10 Ministerial Nominees
-
WORLD24 hours ago
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions On 2019 Election Riggers In Nigeria
-
BUSINESS20 hours ago
China’s Alibaba Opens Door To US Sellers
-
FOOTBALL20 hours ago
Messi Gets WC Qualifier Ban For Copa Red Card
-
OTHER SPORTS16 hours ago
Boxer Maxim Dadashev Dies From Friday Fight Injuries
-
POLITICS17 hours ago
Edo APC Crisis And The Road To Self-destruction
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
Senate Begins Screening Of Ministerial Nominees