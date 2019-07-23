Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

WHO Set To Declare Nigeria Polio Free

Published

1 hour ago

on

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it is set to declare Nigeria a polio free country.

This is according to a statement by Mr Charity Warigon, Media and Communication Expert for WHO Nigeria, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Warigon quoted Mr Clement Peter, Officer in charge (OiC) of WHO office in Nigeria as stating that in two months the country would reach three years without a polio case and could be certified polio free.

“The OiC notes that if Nigeria does not report a wild polio case in the next two months, the country will reach three years without a polio case and could be certified polio-free after submitting its papers to the regional commission in the first quarter of 2020.

“He emphasise Nigeria’s efforts to reach this milestone, particularly through building community acceptance of vaccines and strong political commitment.
“He cited ongoing conflict in North Eastern Nigeria, general low immunity levels, and funding as key challenges to the programme,’’ Warigon stated.

She said that the WHO office in Nigeria is optimistic of Nigeria’s ability to meet the polio free status considering government’s recent efforts to fight the polio scourge.

“The OiC expressed optimism that Nigeria is on track to meet its goals and that the government and its partners are implementing a number of strategies to overcome the challenge.

“Such strategies include strengthening primary health care, improving disease surveillance across the country, working with neighbouring countries on vaccination campaigns and setting up co-financing with donors,” she said. (NAN)

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 hour ago

Osinbajo, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Osoba Extol Jakande’s Legacy At 90  

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu...
NEWS1 hour ago

WHO Set To Declare Nigeria Polio Free

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it is set to declare Nigeria a polio free country. This is according to...
NEWS1 hour ago

Air Peace Loses Nose wheel, Tyre After Hard Landing In Lagos

An Air Peace Boeing 737-300 with registration number 5N-BQO operating from Port Harcourt to Lagos on Tuesday made an emergency...
NEWS1 hour ago

Power Distribution: KEDCO Secures Additional Units

Following the management’s resolve to restructure the company with a view to improving service delivery to its teeming customers, Kano...
NEWS1 hour ago

Ekiti Warns Principals Against Collection Of Illegal Levies

Ekiti State Government has warned school principals against collection of illegal levies in their schools, saying it would no-longer condone...
NEWS1 hour ago

C’River North Youths Hail PMB Over Jedi-Agba’s Ministerial Nomination

Cross River youths under the auspices of Northern Cross River Youth Coalition (NCRYC), Tuesday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, over ministerial...
NEWS2 hours ago

Insecurity: Lagos Assembly Calls For Establishment Of State Police

Following the increasing rate of insecurity in the country, the Lagos State House of Assembly has called for constitutional amendment...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: