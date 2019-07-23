Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Zamfara APC: PDP Governors Hail Supreme Court

Published

7 mins ago

on

The PDP Governors Forum (PDPGF) has expressed its joy as the Supreme Court rejected the application by the All Progressives Congress (APC), seeking a review of the May 24  judgment of the court on the Zamfara Governorship Election.

In a press statement issued from its Abuja Secretariat, the Chairman of the Forum, Hon. Seriake Dickson (Executive Governor of Bayelsa), on behalf of his colleague-members threw its weight behind the five-man panel of justices, led by Justice Bode Rhodes-Viviur, that unanimously ruled that the application was incompetent and lacking in merit.

The forum applauded the apex court for affirming its earlier decision over the matter.

The forum highlighted that, “Providence has by this verdict, put a stamp of approval on the exceptional developments achieved in the state by Gov. Bello  Matawalle since being sworn in on May 29, 2019.

“God stopped their sinister plan to thwart the people-oriented human, social, economic, environmental and structural development blueprints that Matawalle and his team have already rolled out for the state.

“We, in the PDP and majority of the good people of Zamfara, will welcome any errant but repentant APC politician, who sheds negativity and joins hands with us to implement policies that will further this State.

“May the good Lord give Governor Bello Matawalle the wisdom, strength and foresight to expand the developmental territories of Zamfara to a height that the entire people of the state will be proud of.”                                         

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS5 mins ago

Imo Senatorial Contestant Takes Protest To INEC Office Over Certificate

A contestant in the last Imo North Senatorial District election, Benjamin Nwajumogu, yesterday stormed the National Headquarters of the Independent...
NEWS7 mins ago

Zamfara APC: PDP Governors Hail Supreme Court

The PDP Governors Forum (PDPGF) has expressed its joy as the Supreme Court rejected the application by the All Progressives...
NEWS8 mins ago

PMB Greets Former Lagos Governor, Lateef Jakande At 90

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who turns 90...
NEWS8 mins ago

Sen Wammakko Donates Food, Clothing To Sokoto Bandits’ Attack Victims

Immediate past govenror of Sokoto state and Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has donated no fewer...
NEWS14 mins ago

Forum Requests Senate To Revisit Bill On FCE Dass

The Concern People’s Forum of Dass Bauchi South senatorial district has called on the Senate under the leadership of Sen...
POLITICS15 mins ago

APC Chieftain Urges Gov Obaseki To Avoid Zamfara, Rivers Mistake

Following the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, a chieftain of the party, Mallam Garus Gololo,...
NEWS16 mins ago

Flood Destroys 679 Houses In 6 Kebbi LGAs

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Kebbi State says flood has destroyed over 679 houses in 6 local government...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: