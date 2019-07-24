AfDB Advocates Domestication Of Building Materials

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has harped on the need for federal government to domesticate the production of building materials in order to reduce the over 17 million housing deficit.

The principal private sector specialist of AfDB group, Mr Emmanuel Akinwumi stated this in Abuja yesterday at the 13th Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS), organised by FESADEB communication limited with the theme, “Driving Sustainable Housing Finance Models in the Midst of Global Uncertainty”.

He said that it’s impossible for Africans to have quality of life if they live in ramshackle houses, adding that there is a need for every Nigerian to have a decent home.

Akinwumi disclosed that instead of deploying resources to build big mansions that are not saleable nor rentable, that stakeholders should build affordable rental homes for Nigerians.

He said that affordable housing should not be restricted to building only residential homes but should include affordable hostels for students and teachers.

This he believed would enhance social stability and peaceful environment, adding that the AfDB is preparing nice package for Family Homes Fund (FHF) in terms of equity.

Akinwumi said that overarching objective of AfDB group is to spur sustainable economic development and social progress in its Regional Member Countries (RMCs), thereby contributing to poverty reduction.

He hinted that the show offered excellent networking opportunity and showcasing of innovative products and services in housing construction and finance, saying that reduction of housing deficit is a key component of the quality of life pillar.

In his address, the Convener of AIHS, Barr Festus Adebayo harped on the need for all levels of government to seek alternative approaches to financing decent and affordable shelter for Nigerians.

He emphasised that the show provided an opportunity for stakeholders to proffer practical solutions to familiar problems in the sector that extended across the continent.

According to him, “We are out to realise a housing sector that will not only shelter man, but contribute to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), provide jobs and economic opportunities.

Also speaking, the former minister of environment, Surv Suleiman Hassan Zarma described the show as significant platform for stakeholders on how to enrich the sector.

He pointed out that issues of land administration, insufficient data, shortage of finance and unprofessional dealing are the major problems militating against the delivery of mass housing in Nigeria.

On his part, the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed noted that his administration has taken proactive measures in initiating programmes and actions towards achieving housing for all Mohammed who was represented by the Bauchi state permanent secretary, ministry of housing, Bldr Dahuwa Magaji stated that Bauchi workers has commenced National Housing Fund (NHF) contribution to the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), adding that many civil servants have benefitted from the home renovation loans.

He asserted that AIHS has contributed to policy formulation and implementation in the area of housing in Nigeria.

In her contribution, the Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Mrs Winifred Oyo- Ita said that the theme is central to efforts of the present administration’s strategies and financing model, towards reducing the housing deficit in Nigeria.

She noted that the office of HoSF oversees the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) scheme, with over 5000 off-takers, stressing that the scheme was conceptualised in 2013 and launched in 2015, as strategic initiative meant to improve the welfare of federal government workers in the area of housing.

Oyo-Ita who was represented by the permanent secretary, service welfare office of HoSF, Mrs Didi Wilson Jack pointed out that the programme is organised under Public Private Partnership (PPP), as 1,310 houses are almost completed, while others are at various levels of completion.

The HoS said that plans are underway to secure lands for FISH programme from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration as well as in 36 states of the federation.