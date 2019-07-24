ENTERTAINMENT
African CEOs Converge In Abuja As 2019 Africa CEO Merit Awards Holds In Style
It was a night of galor at the Nigerian Merit Awards Secretariat, Merit house, Abuja as cream de la’cream in the private sector across Africa gathered to be bestowed on Africa CEO Merit Awards .
Awardees that were drawn from all round sectors in Africa were appreciated for their meaning contribution to building the African economy and reducing the numbers of unemployment rate through job creations.
The organiser, Amb. Chris Odey who spoke shortly after the program appreciated these individuals as well as the government for providing the enabling environment for business to thrive and called on African leaders to always have a place for the private sector as no government can succeed without the private sector.
He further stressed on the award that it will really spur the individuals to be more innovative in ideas as they are being noticed and appreciated for their contributions.
High point of the gala night include Musical performance, Dance with a lot to eat and drink.
