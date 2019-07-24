Anxiety Grips Senators Over Committees

There are indications that members of the 9th Senate have been enveloped by anxiety over the sharing of committees by the leadership of the Upper legislative chamber.

Many of the senators elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are worried that the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, may have wittingly or unwittingly succumbed to pressure from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senators to concede some juicy committees to them.

Investigations revealed that many APC Senators suspected that Lawan may have had a secret agreement with PDP lawmakers to concede some grade ‘A’ committees to them in order to consolidate his support base in the chamber.

It was gathered that the PDP Senators alleged to be in line for the juicy committees are mostly ranking Senators who have their eyes on the governorship position of their states come 2023.

But APC Senators are unhappy with the development.

Some of those who spoke on condition of anonymity raved over what they described as “horse trading” by the Senate leadership, wondering why they should put the interest of PDP over that of the APC in committee sharing.

One of the APC Senators stated that he is “worried by the body language of the President of the Senate. Last week, he belaboured himself at a function in Niger State, trying to convince people.

I don’t know why he had to belabour himself to assure that the Senate of the 9th Assembly will rise above partisan divides and work as a team. Why the emphasis? Every Senate has always done that. There is more to that statement.”

Another APC senator echoed similar sentiment, saying: “It’s a settled parliamentary norm world over that the majority party carries the day in committee sharing. I hope the 9th senate will not be an exception. I hope nobody will do anything to undermine the clear majority the APC enjoys in the Senate.”

The committees the governorship hopefuls are eyeing, according to investigation include Finance, Works, Customs and Niger Delta.