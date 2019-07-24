Army Vows To Curtail Insecurity In South-West

The General Officer Commanding, 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Major General Anthony Omozoje has promised that the Division under his watch will work professionally, responsively and be on top of situations to curtail every security challenges in the South -west region.

He promised to build on the foundation laid down by the immediate past GOC, to ensure the security is improved in the zone so that the government can have an enabling environment to function and for the people to prosper.

The new GOC gave the assurance during the handing over ceremony at the headquarters of the 2 Division, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Ojoo, Ibadan.

Omozoje took over as the 40th GOC of the 2 Division following the redeployment of Major General Okwudili Azinta to the Army headquarters as the Chief of Army Standard and Evaluation, Abuja, after serving in the 2 Division for 18 months.

He said, “The Chief of Army Staff has a vision for the Nigerian Army and that vision is in line with our constitutional roles and the vision is to have a responsive army.

“What you should expect is that this Division will work professionally, this Division will be responsive to its assignment and this Division will work to be on top of the situation to curtail all the security challenges within its areas.

“This is to provide an enabling environment for government to function and for the people to prosper.”

He assured the men and officers of the Command that they would be carried along in the scheme of things, adding that his relationship with his predecessor in office over the years has greatly impacted his military career.

Speaking earlier at the GOC Conference room where the event held in the company top officers of the Command Major General Azinta urged his successor to put a premium on training and retraining of officers and soldiers of the Command.

He also enjoined him to put to good use, the new Army training school started by the Command adding that the place of team work must not be compromised by the new helmsman.