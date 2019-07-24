FOOTBALL
Bayern Munich Top AC Milan At International Champions Cup
Leon Goretzka scored in the dying moments of the first half and Bayern Munich’s defence stood tall down the stretch to secure a 1-0 victory over AC Milan at the International Champions Cup on Tuesday.
Right back Joshua Kimmich found Goretzka with a defence-splitting pass deep into stoppage time and the Germany midfielder coolly slotted the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma to give the club a second win in the exhibition competition.
Milan had their chances in the second half, not least when Patrick Cutrone was put through one-on-one with Sven Ulreich only to be denied by the goalkeeper, but could not find an equaliser on a warm night in Kansas City.
The match was Milan’s first since head coach Marco Giampaolo took the helm at the Serie A club, who parted ways with Gennaro Gattuso at the end of last season.
Next up for Bayern Munich is a semi-final clash with Turkey’s Fenerbahce on Tuesday while Milan face Portuguese outfit Benfica on Sunday.
MOST READ
Obono-Obla Panel Harassing PEF Management – Report
Cross River Govt Receives Best Literacy Champions’ Award
Wike Tasks Monarchs On Security
Senate Begins Screening Of Ministerial Nominees
Kebbi SIEC To Hold LG Election Aug. 26
PMB Swears In Substantive CJN, Tanko Muhammed
Shi’ite: NLC Urges FG To Use ‘Stick And Carrot’ Approach
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS21 hours ago
Rowdy Session As Reps Kicks Against Release of Elzakzaky
- NEWS18 hours ago
C’River North Youths Hail PMB Over Jedi-Agba’s Ministerial Nomination
- NEWS19 hours ago
Lagos Begins Massive Demolition Of Illegal Structures
- NEWS18 hours ago
Air Peace Loses Nose wheel, Tyre After Hard Landing In Lagos
- NEWS22 hours ago
Kwara House Urges Revocation Of Chalet Sold To Saraki In Llorin
- NEWS18 hours ago
Osinbajo, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Osoba Extol Jakande’s Legacy At 90
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
NNPC Signs $3.15bn Financing For OML 13
- NEWS19 hours ago
Nasarawa Governor Commissions N1bn Agro Processing Trading Facility In Keffi