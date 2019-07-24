Biz Woman Drags 2 Police Officers To Court Over Money For Bail

A businesswoman, Mrs. Damilola Babalola has dragged two serving police officers, Seidu Adekunle, and Sergent, Shedrack Nwadike before a Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, for allegedly extorted the sum of N70,000 from her, before she was granted bail.

Mrs. Babalola, in a suit filed on her behalf by her counsel, Kayode Adaramoye, accused Adekunle, and Nwadike of Team 6, Federal Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Bureau, Alagbon of demanding and forcefully extorted money in two tranches of N45, 000 (cash payment) and N25,000 through fund transfer to a nominated account.

But the police officers in their counter affidavit filed before Justice Yetunde Pinheiro, claimed that the money was not a bribe but refund of money he spent on the claimant applicant while she was in police custody.

The applicant, in an affidavit attached to the suit averred that contrary to the general claim that bail is free, alleged that she paid N45,000 to Sergeant Nwadike, in addition to N25, 000, transferred to an FCMB bank account number 0744879015, allegedly nominated by the police officers before she could regain her freedom.

“To regain my freedom, Sgt. Shedrack, gave account details of one Mrs. Oladehinde Omobola, 0744879015 FCMB, to which I paid N25,000, a fellow police officer, plus N45, 000 paid in cash.

“When payment was to be made in December, 2018 and we could not meet up, Adekunle compelled me to pay N20,000, into his first bank account number 3097052789,” Damilola said.

Others respondents alongside the duo are Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Pastor Olukayode Johnson and Mr. Sunday Enyiukwu.

Damilola averred that she bought a 150KVA Perkins Marapco generator set at a cost of N3.2 million from Enyiukwu (5th respondent) on the advice of Pastor Johnson (4th respondent) to power her recycling plant.

She is praying the court to declare her arrest on November 8,2018 and January 22, 2019, as illegal, unlawful and violation of her personal liberty as guaranteed and preserved by Section 33, 34 and 35 of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

But in a counter affidavit been challenged by applicant counsel on the ground that it was not properly brought before the court, Sgt. Augustin Abunwaeze, on behalf of second and third respondents debunked claimed of the applicant.

He averred that the money the claimant is claiming was money he spent on the claimant applicant while she was in the custody.

“The applicant sent him to many places which he used his personal money for transport fare in a bid to assist her to get in touch with her relatives in order to stand surety for her which he did out of sympathy and friendliness.

The matter has been adjourned to October 4.