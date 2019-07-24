CBM, DFID Partner To Assist People With Disability

….Advocate For Inclusion In Governance

International Christian development organisation, (CBM), in collaboration with the Department For International Development (DFID), UKaid has advocated for Disability Inclusion in governance and assured their readiness to provide humanitarian assistance and support to the North Eastern region of Nigeria to improve the quality of life of persons living with disabilities in the remote communities.

Speaking during a high level workshop on Disability-Inclusion Humanitarian Action yesterday in Abuja, the Country Director, CBM, Mr Bright Ekeremadu expressed worries that the treatment of people with disabilities in Nigeria fails to meet relevant standards on equal access to opportunities and the right to an integrated life.

Ekeremadu while reiterating the need for a radical change in societal attitudes with respect to people with disabilities, to enable them to become a driving force for social processes and contribute actively to the building of an open civil society, said government, non-governmental organisations and communities have a vital role to play in the process.

Northeast Humanitarian Team Leader, DFID Nigeria, Mischa Foxell, while speaking on the 2017-2022 DFID’s Northeast Transition to Development ( NENTAD) programme, she explained that the programme was aimed at delivering effective response to the basic needs of vulnerable people impacted by crisis.

She added that the workshop was imperative to present key issues emerging from disability review of the DFID’s NENTAD Humanitarian Response Programme by the key stakeholders including humanitarian agencies, coordination bodies, government and donor community in Nigeria to chart a way forward for ensuring that the population affected by humanitarian crisis have access to inclusive humanitarian assistance and protection discussed and agreed by participants.

She explained that CBM’s global core mandate area is disability inclusion and mainstreaming of disability inclusion to build inclusive and resilient communities and comprehensive initiatives that strengthen capacity and systems, ” a key element of CBM’s programmatic priorities is to ensure that persons with disabilities have equitable access to aid during and after a humanitarian crisis. ”

“Over the next five years, NENTAD will ensure that conflict-affected populations in the North East are more resilient and better able to cope with crisis. In doing so, NENTAD will support interventions spanning response, recovery and development.

“It will achieve this by delivering humanitarian assistance in areas of nutrition and food security, protection and education in emergencies (EiE) and multi-sectoral support including health, water, shelter and livelihoods interventions in the North East.” she averred.