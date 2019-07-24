Chairman Of Prince Osisioma Foundation Bags African CEO Merit Award

Nigeria-Africa Philanthropist, Dr. Onyeka Eze, the Chairman of Prince Osisioma Foundation has been recognized and honoured with the African CEO Merit Awards held at the National Merit House in Abuja over the weekend. The award was received on his behalf by the Manager of Prince Osisioma Foundation, Mr. Emeka Jesse.

Prince Dr. Onyeka Eze was honoured with the Award of “Humanitarian Personality of the Year”at the glamour award ceremony of the African CEO Merit Awards. He was nominated and honored for his humanitarian works, benevolent extensions and impressive charity works across Africa.

The recognition of Dr. Prince Onyeka Eze for the prestigious African CEO Merit Awards was no doubt premised on his impact and outstanding influence in Nigeria and across Africa. As the CEO of Prince Osisioma Foundation, who also doubles as the Director of several companies and brands across the globe, he has continued to maintain an undying commitment towards improving the standard of humanity across the African continent.

According to Mr. Jesse Emeka, the Manager of Prince Osisioma Foundation who received the award on behalf his Prince Dr. Onyeka Eze noted that his boss has done exceptionally well in areas of humanitarian activities to actually merit the prestigious Africa CEO Merit Awards.

He however thanked the organizers of 2019 Africa CEO Merit Award for such a distinguished recognition and honour, he noted that it will be an encouragement to engage more humanitarian works for the socioeconomic advancement of humanity.

In line with the great impacts and giant strides of Dr. Onyeka Eze in Business, charity and Philanthropy, he was recently unveiled on the coverpage of Africa’s over-rated print publication, “Attention Magazine”, which was released this month.