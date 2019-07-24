Court Remands 2 Over N.3m Fraud

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Modakeke on Wednesday, remanded the duo of Oyejide Tajudeen, (52) and Oyeniyi Adebayo, (47), in prison custody over alleged N.3 million fraud.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Ona Glory, told the court that they committed the offence between May 2018 and April, 2019 in Modakeke.

According to him, the duo conspired with one other who is currently at large to commit felony to wit: obtaining under false pretence.

He added that the defendants obtained the sum of N300,000 from one Oladunjoye Michael, with pretence to help him secure Nigeria Prison Service job which was known to be false with intent to defraud him.

He added that the defendants stole the sum of N300,000, property one Oladunjoye Micheal.

According to him, the offence contravened sections 383, 390(9), 419 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, fraud and stealing preferred against them after they had agreed to be tried by the court.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Samuel Obi, pleaded for the bail of the defendants in most liberal term, promised that his client would stand their case.

Magistrate Abimbola Famuyide, refused the bail of the defendant, but asked the counsel to come with written application.

Famuyide therefore, ordered for the remand of the defendant in Ile-Ife prison custody and adjourned the case until Aug 5, for hearing.