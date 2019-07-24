Court Remands Man Over Household N1.4m Theft In Osun

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Modakeke Wednesday, remanded one Nwanle Friday, (26), in Ile-Ife prison custody over alleged housebreaking and N1.4 million theft.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Ona Glory had earlier told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometimes in June, 2019 around 11pm at J4 Village via Modakeke.

Glory said that the defendant entered into the house of one Adejumo Rapheal, with intent to commit felony therein to wit: stealing.

He added that the defendant stole the cash sum of N1.4 million, property of one Adetunji Dada.

According to him, the offence contravened sections 383, 390(9) and 412 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

Nwanle Friday however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of housebreaking and stealing preferred against him after he had agreed to be tried by the court.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Keji Adegoke, pleaded for the bail of the defendant in most liberal term, he pledged that his client would not jump bail but stand his trial.

Magistrate Abimbola Famuyide, did not grant the bail of the defendant, but asked the counsel to come with written application for the consideration of the bail.

Famuyide ordered for the remand of the defendant in Ile-Ife prison custody as he adjourned the case until August 1, for hearing.