Deo Gratias Group Of Schools Record New Strides, Establishes Two New Tertiary Institutions

Following the quest to impacting knowledge on future generations, the Management of Deo Gratias group of schools has recorded another milestone on its educational pursuit as it just set up own Polytechnic and University in Agbo Obi Agbo, Delta State. The school was founded by Professor George Odabi.

Deo Gratias Group of schools already has about 12 Primary and secondary school campuses scattered all over the geo political zones of Nigeria, with a stronger concentration in the FCT and Delta State, had recorded these new strides to further define its goal of creating the future of education in Nigeria.

The mother school has its humble beginning at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Enugu State, where it was founded by the Sir and Lady G.I Odabi in 1970, and from where its headquarters at Kaltungo Street, Garki II, Abuja.

Revealed that the two newly accredited higher institutions Deo Gratias Polytechnic and Escae Benin University is set to enhance educational standards that defy every norm of tertiary education in the entire sub-saharan.

The school is partnering with St. Vincent and the Grenadines Leadership Business School, a Tertiary Institution approved by Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Dr. Andrea Charles-Fidelis a Former UK Diplomat to Nigeria, geared at.

It focuses on Empowering Leadership Aspirations and equipped Leaders of today, Executive, Government Officials, Business Men/Women and Consultants with Professional Proficiency in Leadership and Diplomacy (PLD) Certificate with a Membership and an additional Certificate from Chartered Management Institute (CMI) in the UK upon graduation, where the person becomes a Leadership Expert and Diplomat offering Professional Proficiency in Leadership and Diplomacy.