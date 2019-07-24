FG To Earn $10.2Bn From Oil Mining Lease

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday disclosed that its subsidiary in charge of exploration and production (E&P) of crude oil, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), has signed a $3.15bn Financing and Technical Services Agreement deal with Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) for the development of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 13.

The Corporation disclosed that the federal government is expected to earn over $10.2bn in royalties and taxes from the project within the next 15 years, while NNPC would generate an income of over $5bn after payment of the entire financing obligation.

The OML 13 is 100 per cent owned by the NPDC and is located in the eastern axis of the Niger Delta covering a total area of 1987km².

A statement issued by NNPC spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, described the move as a positive step toward meeting the nation’s quest of increasing its crude oil reserves and daily oil production to 3million barrels per day.

The statement also quoted the group managing director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, as describing the funding arrangement as “a game changer to oil and gas project financing in Nigeria”.

The GMD, who was said to have been represented by the chief operating officer, Upstream, Mr. Roland Ewubare, expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, for approving the transaction, adding that OML 13 held strong potentials both for the petroleum industry and the nation’s economy.

He advised the management of NPDC to develop a strong community engagement strategy to forestall any crisis that could hinder operations.

The GMD disclosed that the acreage boasts of over 926 million stock tank barrels (mmstb) and 5.24 trillion cubic feet (tcf) respectively of oil and gas reserves, adding that the Financing and Technical Services Agreement was for a period of 15 years while the $3.15bn ceiling funding would be provided by SEEPCO with a 10-year capital investment period and five years for cost recovery.

First oil of about 7,900bpd is expected from the project by 1st April, 2020, while production is expected to peak at 94,000bpd and 542mmscfd within four years.

On local content, the project is expected to enhance participation by indigenous companies in the industry by providing over 2,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

Also speaking at the occasion, chairman of Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited, Mr. Tony Chukwueke, expressed delight at the opportunity offered the company to support the production and reserves growth aspiration of the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, the NNPC and the Kingdom of Morocco have pledged to deliver on the gas pipeline bilateral agreement between Nigeria and the North African nation in record time.

Kyari disclosed this while receiving the Moroccan Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Moha Ou Ali Tagma, at the NNPC Towers, yesterday.

It would be recalled that during separate state visits, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI had in December 2016 visited Nigeria, while in June 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari reciprocated the gesture, which saw both leaders signing a number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

The agreements include a Pipeline Cooperation Agreement (PCA) for the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline; an MoU to develop a chemical plant in Nigeria for production of ammonia and its derivatives and thirdly, an agricultural cooperation agreement on vocational training and technical supervision.

The PCA will particularly facilitate the establishment of a gas pipeline to supply feedstock gas from Nigeria to Morocco, across the West African sub-region and all the way to Europe.

Speaking on the development, Kyari told the visiting Ambassador that the NNPC was fully aligned with the terms of the MoU and committed to delivering them on time for the benefit of their respective citizens.

Also, the NNPC has indicated interest in working with the Indonesian national oil company, Pertamina, to improve on the volume of crude oil export.

Kyari, disclosed this yesterday while receiving the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Dr. Usra Hendra Harahap, at the NNPC Towers, Abuja.

Earlier in his presentation, the Indonesian Ambassador, His Excellency, Dr. Usra Hendra Harahap, noted that Indonesia has a long history of mutual relationship with Nigeria and was ready to improve on its $2.5 billion trade balance with Nigeria.