FIRS Begins Work On Finance Bill To Fund 2020 Budget

The Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler has inaugurated a Technical Tax Policy Drafting Committee that will ensure the drafting and submission of a draft Finance Bill to support the nation’s 2020 budget budget.

The Technical Committee is charged with the responsibility of accelerating the drafting and submission of a draft Finance Bill (and if deemed necessary, any draft Executive Orders), to harmonize the various tax and excise law reform efforts.

“It is our expectation that the Technical Committee will work assiduously over the next few weeks to produce a singular set of fiscal measures that will be considered and approved by the reconstituted NTPIC. Once agreed, these fiscal measures are to be submitted to the Economic Management Team, and Federal Executive Council, for approval and ultimate transmission to the National Assembly, for passage into law, as part of the efforts to support the 2020 Executive Budget Proposal,” Fowler remarked yesterday during the inauguration of the Technical Tax Policy Committee of the Reconstituted National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (‘NTPIC’) in Abuja.

“The only way to ensure a sustainable growth is through taxation. This is a stand too change the financial status of Nigeria. It’s about generating nonoil revenue,” he added.

The FIRS Boss reiterated his commitment to engaging with the other tiers and arms of Government, and particularly the National Assembly, to solicit their support, by way of the passage of a single Finance Bill, to ensure that, where required, “our revenue enhancement initiatives have the appropriate legislative backing to be fully effective.

The aim is to develop and propose tax laws targeted at emerging, digital economies as well as review existing tax laws to close legal loopholes for taxes by adopting a sectoral, rules-based approach.

The Secretariat of the Reconstituted NTPIC is to be anchored by the Director (Technical Services Department), and the Director (Economic Research and Policy Management Department), at the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting, Head of Economic Department for DFID in Nigeria, Richard Ough said while he welcomes the

new focus and renewed energy, the committee and the tax authorities must ensure the private sector is not strangulated in a bid to generate revenue to run government expenses.

“At the same time we have to be a bit conscious of not killing the Goose that lay the golden egg. The private sector really needs to be nurtured within Nigeria. There is a whole host of good ways we can do taxation so that the private sector can flourish and the taxation can go on. There is also the bad way we can do this as well,” Ough stated.

He said the committee should ensure that they come up with a draft that will enable the private sector to flourish; so that government can flourish as well because that’s what is going to be transformation.

In her goodwill speech, Director-General of the Debt Management Office, Ms. Patience Oniha observed that there have been several initiatives to increase revenue in the non oil sector in Nigeria. “Increasing non oil revenue is absolutely a priority. We need to start the journey right now and to move very quickly. It’s not advisable to rely on oil. We need to be able to sustain the business of government without putting oil as the source if funding all of those expenses,” Oniha said.

She said the narrative about revenue generation has to changed, adding that the challenge is the debt service to revenue ratio. Nigeria is still within the self-imposed debt to GDP ratio. And this can be done by increasing non oil revenue.

Chairman of the Technical Committee, Ambassador Adeyemi Dipeoiu pledged the commitment of his team to expedite efforts in drafting the proposed Finance Bill that will better tax system in the country.

IMF country director in Nigeria, Dr. Amine Mati applauded the initiative and urged government to intensify efforts at increasing non-oil revenue.