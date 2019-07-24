NEWS
Kebbi SIEC To Hold LG Election Aug. 26
The Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) has fixed Aug. 26, 2019 for the conduct local government election in the state.
The Commissioner in charge of Media and Public Affairs, Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad, made this known to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.
He said that the date was agreed at a recent meeting of the commission’s executive members.
Muhammad said nomination forms and other relevant documents in relation with the election could be obtained at the Commission’s Secretariat in Birnin Kebbi.
“This is to enable the political parties, stakeholders and the general public to take note and commence all the necessary preparations in respect of the forthcoming election,” he said.
The commissioner solicited for the support and cooperation of all stakeholders and the general public toward the conduct of free, fair and credible election.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the last election conducted by the Commission for the 21 local government councils in the state was on July 15, 2017.
