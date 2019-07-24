Land Use Act Amendment, NHF Captured In Legislative Agenda – Lawan

The Senate president, Ahmed Lawan has disclosed that the amendment of Land Use Act and National Housing Fund (NHF), enactment of housing regulations and enabling policies are captured in the legislative agenda of the 9th Senate.

He disclosed this in Abuja yesterday at the 13th Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS), organised by FESADEB communication limited with the theme, “Driving Sustainable Housing Finance Models in the Midst of Global Uncertainty”.

Lawan was hopeful that all policies required to get Nigerians closer to their collective dreams would be achieved, even as he looked forward to receiving the recommendations made by stakeholders at the end of the show.

He encouraged participants to maximize the networking opportunities at the conference and highlight innovative ideas and products that would increase value and competitiveness.

The senate president commended the organisers for creating the platform for all major stakeholders in housing and construction, to dialogue on developing issues and proffer sustainable solutions that would improve the quantity and quality of housing delivery.

Lawan said there is no better time to move faster in its ambition to provide decent shelter for Nigerians, adding that concerted efforts are required to seek alternative ways of funding housing, to enhance the growth of national economy, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and create job opportunities.

The senate president who was represented by Sen Ashiru Oyinlola, recognised the importance of housing and the need for the participants to influence housing policies.

On his part, the former chairman of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Arc Ibrahim Bunu noted that assembling local and international stakeholders to deliberate on the way forward for the critical sub-sectors of the economy is a great feat.

He maintained that recommendations from previous shows have greatly influenced housing legislations, innovations, and served as a platform to call relevant stakeholders to action.

Bunu disclosed that the show has become a rallying point for public and private sector professionals to network, exchange ideas and fashion new ways to collaborate towards the enhancement of housing availability and affordability.