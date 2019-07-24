Ministerial List: Dare’s Nomination Excites Oyo APC Group

President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu have been commended for taking a rightful decision by rejecting the request of former governor Ajimobi for the ministerial slot of Oyo State.

This was contained in a Press Release jointly signed by the Chairman and the Publicity Secretary of Oyo APC Reformers, Hon Lawrence Adewale and Engr Dipo Fawole, respectively.

The release appreciated the nomination of Mr Sunday Dare from in. The forum promised to support, cooperate and work with the minister designate in putting appropriate measure in place to reorganize and strengthen the party in the state for future elections.

The Reformers applauded the decision of Oke Ogun Unity Forum leaders for returning to the APC after the end of the “jackboot dictator” Similarly, the Press Release indicated that now that the “Constituted Authority” has lost his final battle and the federal government has aligned with the people of Oyo state, it is now time to start forming alliance with other leaders and groups like Oke Ogun Unity Forum to start Reconciliation, Reformation, Rebuilding and Redevelopment of the party.

While appreciating the success of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s leadership and reconciliatory efforts in Ondo State, the group pleaded with the Asiwaju team to pay a similar visit to Oyo state and investigate the group’s persistence call for the dissolution of the indolent party executive in the state.