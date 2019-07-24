NEWS
National Diaspora Day: Obaseki Hails FG’s Declaration, Tasks Community On More Contributions To National Devt.
Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has hailed the Federal Government’s declaration of July 25 as National Diaspora Day, urging the diaspora community to contribute more to the nation’s development.
Obaseki said the declaration is a recognition of the immense contribution of Nigerians in the diaspora to the growth and development of their home country.
According to the governor, “Nigerians in the diaspora have contributed immensely to the growth and advancement of our country and I am delighted that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has set aside July 25 each year to celebrate them.”
He added: “Most of these Nigerians abroad have distinguished themselves in their resident countries taking the lead in science and technology, governance, education, innovation, medicine and other areas.”
Obaseki urged Nigerians in the diaspora to close ranks and join the nation’s efforts at tackling illegal migration and human trafficking, amongst other challenges.
“Over the years, the nation’s diaspora community has transformed into a pool of experts from where successive governments have been drawing personnel in tackling some of our social, political and economic problems.”
He described as apt the theme of this year’s celebration: ‘The Power of the Nigerian Diaspora for National Development,’ and advised the diaspora community “to take advantage of the National Diaspora Day by mobilising resources towards the actualisation of our development aspirations.”
The Federal Government on Tuesday announced that it has set aside July 25 of every year as national diaspora day in recognition of the contributions of Nigerians in diaspora towards national development.
The announcement was made in Abuja by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).
The NIDCOM Media Coordinator, Abdul-rahman Balogun, explained that the commission planned to host the 2019 National Diaspora Day celebrations in collaboration with the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa and the Nigerians in Diaspora Alumni Network.
MOST READ
Ministerial Nominees Unveil Plans At Senate Screening
We’ll Focus On Import Substitution In Next 4 Years – PMB
FG To Cede Expired Oil Fields To NNPC
Muhammad Sworn In As 18th CJN
AMCON’s N5trn Debtors Occupying Leadership Positions–Kuru
Police Parade 58 Suspected Rapists, Terrorists In Borno
US Imposes Travel Ban On Nigerian Politicians Over Election Rigging
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS16 hours ago
Senators Seek Appointment Of Minister From FCT
- SPORTS23 hours ago
PMB Shuns Dalung In Ministerial List
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
CBN To Ban Forex Sale To Milk Importers
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Adamu, Aregbesola, Lai Moh’d, Keyamo, 39 Others Make Ministerial List
- NEWS8 hours ago
Senate Screens 10 Ministerial Nominees
- OPINION22 hours ago
Memo To JAMB
- NEWS22 hours ago
Ministerial List: Dare’s Nomination Excites Oyo APC Group
- WORLD21 hours ago
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions On 2019 Election Riggers In Nigeria