Nisa Hospital Dedicates Health Centre To Honor Eldred Wright

The Nisa Premier Hospital has dedicated its Advanced Surgical Center posthumously in honor of Dr. Eldred Wright for his outstanding job as a medical professional and his selfless service to humanity.

At the launch of the centre in Abuja, the Founder of Nisa Group, Dr. Ibrahim Wada described Wright’s achievements and contributions to the health sector as unquantifiable as well as his impact on the medical professionals.

Wada stated that Wright was also central to his achievement having been under his tutelage as a medical student, describing him as an icon which the Nisa Family was proud of.

“Today is a unique day for Nisa premier hospital when we are formally dedicating a building to one of my teachers. Dr. Wright was central to my achievement; I knew that someday, honor will be given to whom honor is due”.

“He supported me in all my medical experiences, he done so much that today we are proud to honor him”.

“We have dedicated the most important building in Nisa hospital after him and honestly, he deserves it.” He added.

The founder disclosed that the Advanced Surgical Centre houses state-of-the-art facilities such as advanced emergency and diagnostic services, top class digital x-ray, and ultra sound amongst others.

According to him, the government alone cannot provide the desired healthcare services to Nigerians, therefore urged private sectors, and other stakeholders to contribute in delivering quality healthcare services to Nigerians.

“In ensuring better healthcare services to Nigerians, we have no choice, we cannot depend on government alone, though we appreciate the efforts of government, no nation depend on government alone to advance”.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Nisa Board, Dr Shamsuddeen Usman said the event was a symbol of a new direction for Nisa in which the hospital will be more identified with International Best Practices while eschewing good corporate governance and professionalism.

“We are pointing to a new direction where Nisa will be more identified with global best practices with good corporate governance such that Nigerians will stop going outside the country but to let them know of our international best practice and equipment cum expertise that we have here”.

Dr. Eldred Wright until his demise was a specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, he returned to Nigeria in 1980 to Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) and began to lay the foundation of the legacy for many doctors and nurses.

While still there, he set up his own hospital, ELDIN, which began in 1988 and still functions till date.