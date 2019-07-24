NEWS
NSSP, NYCN Signs MoU To Strengthen NASSCON
The Nigeria Sports Summit Project (NSSP) and National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen the National School Sports Championship and Olympiad in Nigeria (NASSCON).
In a statement issued by NASSCON chief executive and principal coordinator, Mr Martins O. Bisong, the MoU was signed by the national secretary of NYCN, Blessing Akinlosotu on behalf his organization, while Pastor Philip Aziegbe signed for NSSP.
“The signing of the MoU was to approach NYCN for partnership and facilitation to execute national school sports championship and Olympiad and NASSCON explosive raffle draw.
“NYCN is to play major role of letters getting to all identified stakeholders (schools) timely and appropriately and to be part of local government areas. They would also serves as state coordinators of the NASSCON events and the raffle draw promotion through the NYCN,” Bisong said in the statement.
According to him, “NYCN shall deploy its states and local government area executives to provide us with useful statistical data of respective category of schools in the 774 Local government areas in Nigeria.”
MOST READ
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions On 2019 Election Riggers In Nigeria
Ugwuanyi Approves Employment Of 102 Resident Doctors
Lawan Seeks Britain’s Help For Capacity Building
Kwara’s Budget Review Holds In Special Needs School
Ministerial List: Dare’s Nomination Excites Oyo APC Group
EFCC, DPR Partner To Dispose Forfeited Petroleum Products
NSSP, NYCN Signs MoU To Strengthen NASSCON
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS19 hours ago
Full List Of Ministerial Nominees And Their States Forwarded To Senate By PMB
- NEWS15 hours ago
Rowdy Session As Reps Kicks Against Release of Elzakzaky
- NEWS12 hours ago
C’River North Youths Hail PMB Over Jedi-Agba’s Ministerial Nomination
- NEWS13 hours ago
Lagos Begins Massive Demolition Of Illegal Structures
- NEWS12 hours ago
Air Peace Loses Nose wheel, Tyre After Hard Landing In Lagos
- NEWS16 hours ago
Kwara House Urges Revocation Of Chalet Sold To Saraki In Llorin
- NEWS12 hours ago
Osinbajo, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Osoba Extol Jakande’s Legacy At 90
- NEWS13 hours ago
Nasarawa Governor Commissions N1bn Agro Processing Trading Facility In Keffi