Open Schooling Remain Solution To Out-Of-School Children – Kanwar

President of the Common Wealth of Learning (CLO), Professor Asha Kanwar has said the idea of open school system remain the only alternative to addressing the challenge of Out of School Children in Nigeria.

Kanwar stated this in Abuja while signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), with Nigerian government to begin the implementation of the Open School learning in Nigeria, aimed at reducing out of school children in the country.

According to her, “Children needs to learn what is relevant to their daily lives and because many of these children are closer to technology hence we need to take the advantage and use the alternative school approach to help them learn”

Kanwar noted that 27 nations out of the Commonwealth countries have implemented open school learning.

“Already at the India National Institute of Open Schooling, they have 1.3million children their enrolled in the program and we want to hear that when Nigeria begin there would be more than 1.5million children enrolled in the initiative”.

She said that discussion had been ongoing between the Nigerian government and the Commonwealth of Learning, she added that the signing of the MOU was only to formalise events. “Every child is important and we must make sure all the children that are out of school are reached”

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission, Dr Hamid Bobboyi said Nigeria cannot relent on its efforts to reduce the numbers of Out of school children which he said increased to 13.2million in 2015 due to Insurgency.

According to Bobboyi, “The issue of Out of School has been on for about 10years in Nigeria and the figure kept rising to 13.2million precisely be in 2015 due to Boko Haram attacks. Our aim is to reach every child with quality education” Bobboyi added.