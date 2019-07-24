PMB Shuns Dalung In Ministerial List

The immediate past Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung, has been left out from the ministerial list released by President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday.

President Buhari submitted his list of ministerial nominees to the Senate yesterday through executive communication and Dalung appeared to be one of the former ministers who did not make the 43-man list that will form PMB’s second term cabinet.

The Plateau-born lawyer turned politician had boasted that his reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari is unstoppable by “any human being.”

Dalung would be remember for his management of crisis in various sport federations like basketball, athletics and football federations, as well as the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, during his tenure as minister.

Aside Dalung, former ministers in Buhari’s first tenure but have been dumped this time are immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu; Mr. Adebayo Shittu, Mansur Dan Ali and Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, who served as minister of communication, defence, and industry, trade and investment respectively.

Other are Aisha Abubakar, the minister of state for industry, trade and investment; Lt. General Abdulrahman Dambazau, past minister of interior. Also, Professor Isaac Adewole, former health Minister; Udoma Udo Udoma, former Minister of Budget and National Planning; Usani Uguru Usani, ex-Niger Delta Minister and Bawa Bwari Abubakar, ex-Minister of Mines. Others are: Omole Daramola, minister of state in Niger Delta Ministry and Anthony Onwuka, minister of state in education ministry. Also, Heineken Lokpobiri who was minister of state in the Ministry of Rural Development and Agriculture and Professor Stephen Ocheni, who was appointed in 2017 as a replacement for late James Ocholi, were equally dumped by Buhari.