Sen. Uba Calls For Urgent Steps To Address Measles Outbreak In Wusar Community

Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial zone, Malam Uba Sani, has called for urgent steps to address the outbreak of measles in Wusar community, Gwaraji ward, Igabi Local government area of Kaduna state.

In a motion sponsored by Sen.Uba at National Assembly, the senator expressed serious concern, the outbreak of Measles in the Wusar community.

The senator regretted that since the unfortunate outbreak, over one hundred children in the community have lost their lives; worrying that the death toll could still rise due to the slow response of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and other emergency medical units in responding to, and curbing the spread of the disease.

According to him, Nigeria ranks among countries with the highest cases of measles infection in the world according to the World Health Organization (WHO) with states in Northern Nigeria recording the highest attack rate.

He noted that World Health Organization’s (WHO) statistics have further indicated that over 750, 000 children died in 2015 alone due to the poor nature of the health sector, and many of these deaths were vaccine-preventable.

The senator said further that the outbreak and consequential death of over one hundred children in Wusar Community, Gwaraji Ward, Igabi Local Government, and the loss of lives of several other children all over the country could have been prevented if the children had been vaccinated.

He said that the National Immunization Financing Task Team (NIFT) which was set-up by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) in 2015, estimates that N15 Thousand is the ideal amount needed to properly vaccinate a single Nigerian child, thereby putting the total amount needed to vaccinate children in Nigeria at approximately N120 Billion given that approximately 8 million children are born in Nigeria yearly.

The senator however, expressed great concern, that the N21.25 Billion which was allocated for vaccinations in the 2019 budget is almost N100 Billion less than the total annual requirement, adding that the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which was graciously established by a bill sponsored by the 8th Assembly and signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari is not adequately funded.