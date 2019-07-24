Senators Seek Appointment Of Minister From FCT

Senators have called on the executive arm of government to ensure that a minister is appointed from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

According to the lawmakers, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended stipulated that the FCT will be treated as one of the states of the federation.

Coming from a point of order 43, the senator representing the FCT in the red chamber, who is also the minority whip of the Senate, Philip Aduda said based on section 299 and 147 of the Constitution, FCT people deserve a minister.

He said the people of the FCT should not be denied of the Federal Character as stipulated in the constitution.

“The list of the 43 ministers submitted to the Senate by Mr President did not have a single person from the FCT. The National Assembly as the legislative arm of the FCT should ensure there is equity because the people of the FCT have been maginalised,” Aduda said.

Aduda who refuted insinuations that no one from the FCT have been appointed minister, added that Gen Bagudu who was minister of interior, hailed from FCT.

Aduda urged the Senate to ask Buhari to look into the issue of the FCT and appoint a minister from the members of his party.

Also coming from the same point of order, Sen Dino Meloye (PDP, Kogi West) said if Section 299 (a) said the FCT will be treated as if it were one of the states, added that the Senate must urged Buhari to appoint a minister from the FCT.

Dino said if the Constitution said FCT should be treated as a state, automatically, it was very clear that a minister should be appointed from the FCT.

“I advise the Senate president to inform the executive to appoint a minister for the FCT.

Speaking the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan said the point of order is noted.

Lawan said it was not debatable adding that the Senators have made their point loudly which will make the executive to take action.

Meanwhile, the screening of the minister have commenced at the red chamber with the first person, Ikechukwu Ogah from Abia state saying that Nigeria can feed the world through agriculture.

Ogah, while responding to questions from Senators said if the youths are train in other countries, they will come back and boost the economy of the country.

He said developing the youth was important to the growth and development of Nigeria.

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan had earlier said they will sit till 1pm when they will have a one hour break to resume by 2pm.

He said after resumption, the screening will continue till they are tired.