Snake Bite: As Nigeria Unveils First Plant-based Vaccine

Many people may not see snake bite as a major public health concern, yet, tens of thousands of people die from snake bites every year.

Worldwide, an estimated five million people are bitten each year with up to 2.5 million cases of envenomation. At least 100,000 people die each year as a result of snake bites and around three times as many amputations and other permanent disabilities are caused by snake bites annually. In Africa, an estimated one million snake bites occur annually with half of this requiring treatment. Snake bites in Nigeria occur mainly during planting and harvesting seasons and have increased lately as a result of excessive rainfall leading to increased morbidity and mortality which has been linked to inadequate availability of anti-snake venom.

However, respite has come to Nigerians with the unveiling of the first plant-based anti-snake vaccine – COVIP-Plus developed by the African Centre of Excellence in Phytomedicine Research and Development (ACEPRD), University of Jos (UniJos) in collaboration with the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP).

At the presentation of the vaccine for commercialization in Abuja, the chief inventor and centre leader of ACEPRD, UniJos, Prof. John Aguiyi said the concept of the invention was borne out of the desire to provide affordable and available anti-snake vaccine for Nigerians, especially farmers, pointing out that the product was ready and would be available in the market if NAFDAC approved it for clinical trial, which is the only certificate it needs before it can be commercialized and be made available.

‘‘We have developed the process of manufacturing and we cloned it. With cloning we can manufacture as much kilograms as we will need. When the thought first came to me, it was about making available a cost effective anti-venom that will not have any form of adverse effect because what we have in the market today have adverse effects to which some people react. I am happy to say that what we have today has proven not to have any of such adverse effect at least in the animals for now.

“By the time we carry out the clinical trials, we should be able to establish whether such adverse effects are found in humans or not. The major thing we have in mind is to bring down the cost of treatment of snake bite. We have seen the prices, one vive for N32,000 for the monovalent, the polyvalent goes for N52,000. In a very serious situation, you need from five to 10 verves. It becomes imperative that we develop something for our own use from local source and that is what we have done. To crown it, the vaccine can be carried to any corner of Nigeria because it will stand temperature,” he said.

On what makes it unique, he added; ‘‘The one in circulation has to be refrigerated, otherwise it will lose its potency. They are purported to have been produced in Nigeria but we know where they are produced. It is the first in the world because going through the literatures, you will not find a plant-derived anti-snake vaccine. That is what makes it to be unique. It was not a day’s journey, took almost 24 years with potency and endurance.’’

He called on government, private sector, pharmaceutical companies and NAFDAC to partner ACEPRD and NOTAP in the effort to commercialize the product.

Presenting the new vaccine, the director-general of NOTAP, Dr. DanAzumi Ibrahim said the collaboration between ACEPRD, University of Jos and NOTAP started with assistance by NOTAP in the growth of indigenous research and development efforts in the country.

He explained that the decision of the agency to go into collaboration with ACEPRD was driven by one of its core mandate of promotion of commercialization of indigenous research and development results and inventions from the National Innovation System, NIS. The NIS he said was set up to energize the growth of indigenous capacity, strengthen economic and domestic enterprises of the development of the Nigerian economy.

‘‘NOTAP also has as one of its commercialization mandate, the responsibility of linking the industry with the National Innovation System in order to encourage demand- driven research and development projects for commercialization. In carrying out its mandate, NOTAP observed a disconnect between the organized private sector and the National Innovation System and the resultant effect is insufficient wealth creation and low value addition to the national economy. “Consequently, NOTAP has taken strategic steps by collaborating with inventors, innovators, researchers, scientists, research institutions and the universities to promote their inventions for commercialization,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr Bitrus Bako urged investors and corporate bodies to support the initiative aimed at bringing succor to Nigerians suffering from snake bite.

The permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health, Alhaji Abdulaziz Abdullahi, represented by Dr Evelyn Ngige, lauded the initiative by NOTAP and ACEPRD, saying it should be adopted if found potent and safe.

“This initiative by ACEPRD and NOTAP is a welcome development and should be supported by all considering the serious menace caused by snakebite and its attendant public health and negative economic implications it has on patients and the country. The vaccine for snakebite if found safe, potent, effective and efficient will be a major breakthrough in science not only in Nigeria but globally as we never have known vaccines produced against snake bite,” he stated.