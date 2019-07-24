UNICEF Decries Low Birth Registration In Kano

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has decried low level of birth registration by parents in Kano state.

Mrs Sharon Olatunji, a representative of UNICEF, said in a presentation made at a one day sensitisation workshop on Wednesday in Kano, that the situation is worrisome.

She said that there is a wide gap in birth registration based on a research conducted in the 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Olatunji expressed concern that children below the age of five who were not registered tend to lose lots of benefits.

She however, challenged registration officers in all the 44 LGAs of the state, to buckle up and fill the gap by registering all births in their areas to safeguard the future of the children.

In his remarks, the Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission, Dr Ismail Lawal, advised stakeholders on awareness creation on birth registration.

Represented by Malam Sanusi Garba, the Commissioner said the Commission had the mandate of issuing birth registration certificate.

He urged all stakeholders to take advantage of the commission by approaching its staff for birth registration, as it gives lots of opportunities to children.

Lawal further commended UNICEF for organising the workshop, expressing optimism that the outcome would yield positive results.

The workshop was organised by UNICEF for birth registration officers in all the 44 LGAs of the state.

The event also had in attendance officials of National Population Commission, National Orientation Agency, the state Ministry of health and the Ministry of Information. (NAN)