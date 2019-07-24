NEWS
UNICEF Decries Low Birth Registration In Kano
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has decried low level of birth registration by parents in Kano state.
Mrs Sharon Olatunji, a representative of UNICEF, said in a presentation made at a one day sensitisation workshop on Wednesday in Kano, that the situation is worrisome.
She said that there is a wide gap in birth registration based on a research conducted in the 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.
Olatunji expressed concern that children below the age of five who were not registered tend to lose lots of benefits.
She however, challenged registration officers in all the 44 LGAs of the state, to buckle up and fill the gap by registering all births in their areas to safeguard the future of the children.
In his remarks, the Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission, Dr Ismail Lawal, advised stakeholders on awareness creation on birth registration.
Represented by Malam Sanusi Garba, the Commissioner said the Commission had the mandate of issuing birth registration certificate.
He urged all stakeholders to take advantage of the commission by approaching its staff for birth registration, as it gives lots of opportunities to children.
Lawal further commended UNICEF for organising the workshop, expressing optimism that the outcome would yield positive results.
The workshop was organised by UNICEF for birth registration officers in all the 44 LGAs of the state.
The event also had in attendance officials of National Population Commission, National Orientation Agency, the state Ministry of health and the Ministry of Information. (NAN)
MOST READ
Ministerial Nominees Unveil Plans At Senate Screening
We’ll Focus On Import Substitution In Next 4 Years – PMB
FG To Cede Expired Oil Fields To NNPC
Muhammad Sworn In As 18th CJN
AMCON’s N5trn Debtors Occupying Leadership Positions–Kuru
Police Parade 58 Suspected Rapists, Terrorists In Borno
US Imposes Travel Ban On Nigerian Politicians Over Election Rigging
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS16 hours ago
Senators Seek Appointment Of Minister From FCT
- SPORTS23 hours ago
PMB Shuns Dalung In Ministerial List
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
CBN To Ban Forex Sale To Milk Importers
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Adamu, Aregbesola, Lai Moh’d, Keyamo, 39 Others Make Ministerial List
- NEWS8 hours ago
Senate Screens 10 Ministerial Nominees
- OPINION22 hours ago
Memo To JAMB
- NEWS22 hours ago
Ministerial List: Dare’s Nomination Excites Oyo APC Group
- WORLD21 hours ago
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions On 2019 Election Riggers In Nigeria