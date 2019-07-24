BUSINESS
YESSO To Spend N349m In Abia
World Bank-assisted Youth Employment and Social Support Operations (YESSO) programme has earmarked N349 for the payment of monthly stipends to 3,869 Abia state youth participating in the programme.
The beneficiaries of the YESSO, which is at pilot level in the state, were drawn from two local government areas from each of the three senatorial districts in the state.
The acting national coordinator of the Federal Operation Coordinating Unit (FOCU) of the YESSO, Mrs Hajara Sami stated this at its official flag-off ceremony in the capital, Umuahia.
She said the ceremony signifies the commencement of support to unemployed youths with a low level of education from poor and vulnerable households in the society.
According to her, the amount will cover a monthly stipend of N 7,500.00 per month for the beneficiaries through the Public Work Fare (PWF) for the one year period of the training.
Speaking, while flagging-off the YESSO, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu appealed to the beneficiaries to take the training seriously, stressing that they should use the skill to better their lives.
Ikpeazu, who described the YESSO as another milestone in the state’s quest for job and wealth creation, said, “If you deploy the Abia spirit to it, you can become millionaires and employers of labour.”
Similarly, the state YESSO Focal Person, Endi Ezengwa, commended Ikpeazu for domesticating and supporting it, adding that it has given hope and future to the beneficiaries.
According to the state’s Education for Employment (E4E) programme coordinator, both the YESSO and E4E are among its fast growing human resources development programmes.
Contributing, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Education, Rita Okengwu, said the YESSO is a life-changing project to reduce unemployment and create wealth for the beneficiaries.
In his response, a beneficiary, Edwin Okechukwu, expressed appreciation to the bank and both the federal and state governments, assuring that he would maximize the opportunity for his good.
MOST READ
Insurgency: Army, Slovakia Deepen Ties On Capacity Building, Technology
Senate Rejects Move To Remove Subsidy, Probes 43 Refinery Licences
Zamfara Bandits Release 8 Nigeriens, 18 Others
Osinbajo, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Others Extol Jakande’s Legacy At 90
Anxiety Grips Senators Over Committees
Nasarawa Governor Commissions N1bn Agro-processing Trading Facility
FG To Earn $10.2Bn From Oil Mining Lease
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Between Akpabio’s Loss And Shocking Revelations At Tribunal
- OPINION23 hours ago
Mr President, Nigerian Workers Deserve More Than Living Wage
- NEWS16 hours ago
Full List Of Ministerial Nominees And Their States Forwarded To Senate By PMB
- OPINION23 hours ago
Kogi And Politics Of Fake News
- NEWS23 hours ago
‘Aisha Buhari Right On NSIP’
- NEWS12 hours ago
Rowdy Session As Reps Kicks Against Release of Elzakzaky
- POLITICS23 hours ago
APC Chieftain Urges Gov Obaseki To Avoid Zamfara, Rivers Mistake
- OPINION23 hours ago
As Yobe Enters Next Level