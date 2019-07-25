Adamawa Records Fall In Drug Supply, Abuse – NDLEA

Mr Yakubu Kibo, Adamawa Commander of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said on Thursday that the rate of supply and abuse of drugs in the state had reduced significantly.

Kibo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola that this development was as a result of the commitment of people in the fight against drug abuse.

He cited as an example, the seizure of one ton of cannabis sativa and 1.3 tons of tramadol in two separate operations, which was made possible as a result of cooperation of the people.

Kibo said that the command, in a joint operation with other security agencies, arrested 52 youth at a hide-out known as ‘Semi-Sambisa’.

“Those we found with drugs have been charged to court, while the rest were given quick intervention counseling and handed over to their parents,” he said.

Kabo, however, listed inadequate fund, dearth of staff and logistic challenges as some of the major problems militating against their operations.

He explained that the command had only two operational vehicles serving the seven area offices, as such embarking on operations frequently was very difficult.

The Commander appealed to government for more financial assistance for the agency to rid the society of drug addicts and safeguard the future of the country.