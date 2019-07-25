NEWS
Adamawa Records Fall In Drug Supply, Abuse – NDLEA
Mr Yakubu Kibo, Adamawa Commander of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said on Thursday that the rate of supply and abuse of drugs in the state had reduced significantly.
Kibo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola that this development was as a result of the commitment of people in the fight against drug abuse.
He cited as an example, the seizure of one ton of cannabis sativa and 1.3 tons of tramadol in two separate operations, which was made possible as a result of cooperation of the people.
Kibo said that the command, in a joint operation with other security agencies, arrested 52 youth at a hide-out known as ‘Semi-Sambisa’.
“Those we found with drugs have been charged to court, while the rest were given quick intervention counseling and handed over to their parents,” he said.
Kabo, however, listed inadequate fund, dearth of staff and logistic challenges as some of the major problems militating against their operations.
He explained that the command had only two operational vehicles serving the seven area offices, as such embarking on operations frequently was very difficult.
The Commander appealed to government for more financial assistance for the agency to rid the society of drug addicts and safeguard the future of the country.
MOST READ
PMB Receives Liberia’s Highest National Honour
Ned Nwoko, Ateke Tom, Others For Peace Achievers Awards
Syria War: ‘World Shrugs’ As 103 Civilians Killed In 10 Days
I Didn’t Turn-down Ministerial Appointment – Ogbeh
Police Arrest 5 Suspects Over Ikere Killing
Princewill To PMB: Return Former Ministers To Previous Ministries
UK Flights Back To Normal After Air Traffic Control Problems
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Gbajabiamila Unveils 109 Committees As House Goes On Recess
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
FAAC Shares N762.597bn For June To 3 Tiers Of Govt
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Biggest Givers: Nigeria’s Leading Philanthropists
-
COLUMNS14 hours ago
Understanding The Islamic Movement
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: Controversy Trails Senate ‘Bow And Go’ Privilege
-
EDITORIAL16 hours ago
Still On The Shiites’ Protest
-
NEWS15 hours ago
NAF Rewards Airman Who Returned €37,000 With Double Promotion
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: APC, Peterside Laud Senate For Clearing Amaechi