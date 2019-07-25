NEWS
Adamawa’s First Batch of 516 Pilgrims Leave for Saudi Arabia
The first batch of 516 pilgrims from Adamawa have been transported to Saudi Arabia to perform the 2019 hajj.
Alhaji Abdullahi Barkindo, the spokesman of the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, announced the development on Thursday in Yola.
Barkindo said the flight arrived Yola International Airport on Wednesday at about 9.20 p.m and departed at about 10.40 p.m local time same day.
“The flight MaxAir 747 landed at the Yola International Airport at around 9.20 p.m on Wednesday and departed with a total of 516 intending pilgrims at about 10.40 p.m on Wednesday.
“The pilgrims were drawn from seven local government areas of the state and all in good health condition,” Bobboi said.
He said 1,692 people out of the allocated seats of 2,601 for the state are expected to perform the 2019 pilgrimage.
He said the second batch of the pilgrims from the state will take off from Yola on Thursday, July 25. (NAN)
MOST READ
PMB Receives Liberia’s Highest National Honour
Ned Nwoko, Ateke Tom, Others For Peace Achievers Awards
Syria War: ‘World Shrugs’ As 103 Civilians Killed In 10 Days
I Didn’t Turn-down Ministerial Appointment – Ogbeh
Police Arrest 5 Suspects Over Ikere Killing
Princewill To PMB: Return Former Ministers To Previous Ministries
UK Flights Back To Normal After Air Traffic Control Problems
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Gbajabiamila Unveils 109 Committees As House Goes On Recess
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
FAAC Shares N762.597bn For June To 3 Tiers Of Govt
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Biggest Givers: Nigeria’s Leading Philanthropists
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
Understanding The Islamic Movement
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: Controversy Trails Senate ‘Bow And Go’ Privilege
- EDITORIAL16 hours ago
Still On The Shiites’ Protest
- NEWS15 hours ago
NAF Rewards Airman Who Returned €37,000 With Double Promotion
- NEWS12 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: APC, Peterside Laud Senate For Clearing Amaechi