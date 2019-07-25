AGA Wants FG To Free El-Zakzaky

The All Grassroots Alliance party (AGA), has urged the Federal Government to release Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria popularly called Shiite from prison in the interest of national peace.

The party disclosed this in a resolution signed by the National Chairman Dr Olukayode Oshiariyo and Deputy National Secretary Mr Raphael Oloruntoba at the end of its quarterly National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

It advised the federal government to place him under intensive surveillance instead of keeping him in prison adding that government should adopt a holistic approach towards ending the Shiite crisis.

The party said it had resolved to present candidates for the Nov. 16, governorship election in Bayelsa and Kogi.

“The meeting adopted the resolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) urging the party to withdraw its name from senatorial elections petition tribunal in Niger and Abia.

“NEC approved NWC’s recommendation on the expulsion of the former Organising Secretary of the party, Mr Durojaiye Adewale, over anti party activities.