Assembly Confirms Akua As Chairman, Benue Pensions Commission

The Benue House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Mr Terna Akua as Chairman of the State Pensions Commission.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Mr Bem Mngutyo (APC-Tarka) on the need to confirm the appointment of Akua at Thursday’s plenary in Markurdi.

Moving the motion, Mngutyo said Akua is the best man for the job having served the state in various capacities with distinctions.

Seconding the motion, Mrs Ngohemba Agaigbe (PDP-Gboko East) urged her colleagues to confirm Akua’s appointment so that commission would be better positioned to perform its duties.

The Speaker, Mr Titus Uba announced the confirmation after a voice vote by the lawmakers.