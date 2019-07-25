WORLD
Boris Johnson Sends Ultimatum To Brussels To Renegotiate Brexit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent an ultimatum to Brussels to renegotiate Brexit or face the prospect of Britain leaving the European Union (EU) without a deal.
In his first statement to parliament, Johnson said: “We are ready to negotiate, in good faith, an alternative (Brexit deal).
“We will throw ourselves into these negotiations with the greatest energy and determination.”
Johnson expressed the hope that EU leaders would “rethink their current refusal” to renegotiate Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement.
“If they do not, we will have to leave without an agreement,” he said.
He added that he had asked his new ministers to make preparations for a no-deal Brexit their “top priority”.
Johnson insisted that Britain must leave the bloc by the delayed exit date of Oct. 31, with or without a deal.
MOST READ
PMB Receives Liberia’s Highest National Honour
Ned Nwoko, Ateke Tom, Others For Peace Achievers Awards
Syria War: ‘World Shrugs’ As 103 Civilians Killed In 10 Days
I Didn’t Turn-down Ministerial Appointment – Ogbeh
Police Arrest 5 Suspects Over Ikere Killing
Princewill To PMB: Return Former Ministers To Previous Ministries
UK Flights Back To Normal After Air Traffic Control Problems
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Gbajabiamila Unveils 109 Committees As House Goes On Recess
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
FAAC Shares N762.597bn For June To 3 Tiers Of Govt
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Biggest Givers: Nigeria’s Leading Philanthropists
-
COLUMNS14 hours ago
Understanding The Islamic Movement
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: Controversy Trails Senate ‘Bow And Go’ Privilege
-
EDITORIAL16 hours ago
Still On The Shiites’ Protest
-
NEWS16 hours ago
NAF Rewards Airman Who Returned €37,000 With Double Promotion
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: APC, Peterside Laud Senate For Clearing Amaechi