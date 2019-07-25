Boris Johnson Sends Ultimatum To Brussels To Renegotiate Brexit

ritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent an ultimatum to Brussels to renegotiate Brexit or face the prospect of Britain leaving the European Union (EU) without a deal.

In his first statement to parliament, Johnson said: “We are ready to negotiate, in good faith, an alternative (Brexit deal).

“We will throw ourselves into these negotiations with the greatest energy and determination.”

Johnson expressed the hope that EU leaders would “rethink their current refusal” to renegotiate Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement.

“If they do not, we will have to leave without an agreement,” he said.

He added that he had asked his new ministers to make preparations for a no-deal Brexit their “top priority”.

Johnson insisted that Britain must leave the bloc by the delayed exit date of Oct. 31, with or without a deal.