WORLD
Britain Will Not Nominate New EU Commissioner – Boris Johnson
Britain will not nominate a candidate for the new European Commission despite being required to do as an EU member state, new Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
Johnson told parliament in his inaugural speech to the chamber that “We will not nominate an EU commissioner… under (any) circumstances.”
He added that his decision is “not intended to stop the EU from appointing a new commission.”
The new British prime minister said that many British officials were “trapped in meeting after meeting in Brussels and Luxembourg, when they could be better deployed in securing new free trade deals”.
Britain is required to put forward a name for the commission despite the fact that it is scheduled to leave the bloc on Oct. 31 – one day before the executive would begin work.
Johnson insisted that Britain “must” leave the EU by Oct. 31, with or without a deal.
Johnson said on Thursday he was launching a new approach to drive independent trade policy and so would not nominate a UK commissioner to take a place in the new European Commission.
“I want to start unshackling our officials to undertake this new mission (to strike trade deals) right away.
“So we will not nominate a UK commissioner for the new commission taking office on the first of December, under no circumstances.
“Today is the first day for a new approach which will end with our exit from the EU on the Oct. 31.”
MOST READ
PMB Receives Liberia’s Highest National Honour
Ned Nwoko, Ateke Tom, Others For Peace Achievers Awards
Syria War: ‘World Shrugs’ As 103 Civilians Killed In 10 Days
I Didn’t Turn-down Ministerial Appointment – Ogbeh
Police Arrest 5 Suspects Over Ikere Killing
Princewill To PMB: Return Former Ministers To Previous Ministries
UK Flights Back To Normal After Air Traffic Control Problems
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Gbajabiamila Unveils 109 Committees As House Goes On Recess
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
FAAC Shares N762.597bn For June To 3 Tiers Of Govt
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Biggest Givers: Nigeria’s Leading Philanthropists
-
COLUMNS14 hours ago
Understanding The Islamic Movement
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: Controversy Trails Senate ‘Bow And Go’ Privilege
-
EDITORIAL16 hours ago
Still On The Shiites’ Protest
-
NEWS16 hours ago
NAF Rewards Airman Who Returned €37,000 With Double Promotion
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: APC, Peterside Laud Senate For Clearing Amaechi