POLITICS
Dakuku Peterside Commends Senate On Screening
Dr Dakuku Peterside, the Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), on Thursday commended the Senate for successfully screening former Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi.
Peterside told newsmen at the Port Harcourt International Airport that the screening of Amaechi was in recognition of his hard work, commitment, and doggedness to the success of President Muhamnadu Buhari’s administration.
He specifically mentioned the former minister’s achievements in the railway, maritime reforms and port sector.
“Amaechi proved his mettle as an administrator of men, materials, and resources during his tenure as transportation minister; so, his re-nomination by the president is a vote of confidence and honour.
“Under Amaechi’s watch, Nigeria witnessed tremendous leaps in the reforms carried out in NIMASA, Nigerian Ports Authority other maritime agencies and railway sectors, which have produced outstanding results to the benefit of Nigerians,’’ he said.
According to Peterside, the former governor of Rivers is a reform-minded and visionary leader who approaches his work with the highest degree of passion and commitment.
“Amaechi will always bring his wealth of experience to bear and create indelible marks in every national assignment as he has done in all the offices he has held,’’ he added.
The NIMASA boss stated further that the Senate in screening the former minister without much ado deepened the National Assembly’s nod for performing public servants.
“I must commend the Senate President, Sen. Ahmed Lawan and his distinguished colleagues for their maturity, composure and diligence in seeing to the successful screening of Amaechi.
“The Senate has once again risen to the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians, who desire performance in office and Mr Chibuike Amaechi typifies performance and resourcefulness in office,’’ he said.
Peterside praised President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating Amaechi again for a ministerial position, saying that the nation’s number one citizen has honoured Rivers people and indeed, the Niger Delta.
