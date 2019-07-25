NEWS
Flood Kills Pupil In Edo
A 13-year-old pupil identified as Egbadon Overcome has been killed by flood while going to school.
Late Overcome was a primary 3 pupil of Idumu Ague Primary School in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.
She was said to have been swept away by the flood after a heavy downpour.
Witnesses said the area was flooded during the rain.
The witness said the flood water must have been diverted to the area due to the construction of the new Agbor road.
Her body was removed by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps.
Chairman of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Joan Oviaw said she has deployed field officers to unravel the cause of the death.
Dr. Oviawe who described the death as unfortunate said the state government would unravel the circumstances that led to the pupil’s death and prevent future reoccurrence.
According to her, “The Edo State Universal Basic Education Board regrets to announce the unfortunate death of Egbadon Overcome, a 13-year-old primary 3 pupil of Idumu Ague Primary School, in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.
“The Board has sent field officers to gather information on what transpired and the circumstances that led to the death of the pupil.
“We commiserate with the child’s parents, the management of Idumu Ague Primary School and the community over the sad incident. We will ensure that the incident is thoroughly investigated and work towards ensuring that such an incident does not happen in the future,” she said.
